Yogi 2.0 Govt Tables its First Budget With Focus on Youth, Women and Farmers | Details Here

The Yogi 2.0 government presented its first budget of over Rs 6.15 lakh crore for the financial year 2022-23 on Thursday. The Budget for FY 2022-23 of the Yogi government is significantly higher than its previous Budget of Rs 5.50,270.78 crore, which included new schemes worth Rs 27,598.40 crore.

The new Budget is being seen as a major step towards achieving the goal one trillion economy for Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi government’s budget includes new schemes worth Rs 39,181.10 crore. The state government has also announced budgetary provision worth crores of rupees to strengthen the police and maintain law and order in the state.

The UP government has not only made a record payment of Rs 1, 72, 745 crore to sugarcane farmers until May 16, 2022, but has also proposed Rs 1000 crore for payment to the remaining sugarcane farmers.

The budget also proposes free irrigation facility to farmers through 34,307 government tube-wells and 252 minor branch canals as well as Rs 1,000 crore under Mukhyamantri Laghu Sinchai Yojana to address irrigation related issues of the state.

Furthermore, the budget proposes accidental insurance of Rs 650 crore for farmers under Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatana Kalyan Yojana against Akhilesh Yadav’s Rs 2.50 crore budget for accidental insurance scheme for farmers.

The Yogi government aims to distribute two crore smartphones and tablets in the next five years , including 12 lakh in the current financial year itself against one crore laptops distributed by Akhilesh Yadav’s government in five years.

The Yogi government has also proposed Rs 897 crore for multi-modal connectivity projects under PM Gati Shakti Yojana and Rs 694.34 crore for the 594-km long 6-lane Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj.

The total receipts in the current financial year are estimated at Rs 5,90,951.71 crore, including revenue receipts of Rs 4,99,212.71 crore and capital receipts of Rs 91,739 crore. The share of tax revenue in revenue receipts is Rs 3,67,153.76 crore. This includes its own tax revenue of Rs 2,20,655 crore and the state’s share in central taxes of Rs 1,46,498.76 crore. The fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs 81,177.97 crore which is 3.96 per cent of the estimated Gross State Domestic Product.

The budget presented in the assembly by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna focuses on the education of youth and their employment and also empowerment of women and farmers as well as all-round growth of the state and law and order.

