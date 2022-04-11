UP Govt, Punjab Cong Twitter Handles Hacked With NFT Info After Similar Attacks on Yogi, IMD Accounts

The Twitter accounts of the Uttar Pradesh government and Punjab Congress were hacked on Monday, with the attackers posting NFT-related content.

The Punjab Congress’s Twitter handle had multiple posts in which random users were tagged. A post that was pinned — with a GIF image — read: “In celebration for the reveal of the Beanz Official Collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 24 hours! Claim Your Beanz (sic)."

A similar message soon found its way to the account of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Advertisement

The incidents come just days after the handle of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s office posted random tweets after it was hacked. “An attempt was made to hack the official Twitter account @CMOfficeUP of the Chief Minister’s Office on April 09 at 12:30 am by anti-social elements, who had posted some tweets which were recovered immediately. (sic)", a statement by the state government read.

The accounts of the IMD (India Meteorological Department) and the UGC (University Grants Commission) have also been hacked in the last two days.

“In celebration for the reveal of the Beanz Official Collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 2 hours!" the post put on the IMD account read, similar to what the Punjab Congress account carried on Monday.

The hacking of the UGC Twitter account was noticed when some unidentified hackers posted a thread of irrelevant tweets tagging several people.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.