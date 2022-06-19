UP Govt to Give Priority to Retired Agniveers in Police Force, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday appealed to the youth to not get misled by opposition parties’ propaganda against the Agnipath scheme, insisting that retired Agniveers would be given priority in the UP Police force.

He said the scheme, which has been lauded by the world, would not only see employment of 10 lakh youths and earn them respect, but also enable them to tackle challenges more effectively with discipline and training, as well as equip them with skills that will easily help them get jobs in the police force.

Addressing two rallies in Azamgarh district to seek votes for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ in the parliamentary bypolls for Azamgarh seat, the CM said the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Uttarakhand have already announced their intention to absorb Agniveers into the police force once they retire after four years of service.

“According to the scheme, 25% of the Agniveers will continue to be in the forces, while the rest will get suitable employment opportunities in the police force. Our government has already announced that priority will be given to Agniveers," the CM said.

Describing Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) as ‘Rahu and Ketu’ on the development of UP, Yogi said that despite getting the opportunity to run the state four times and thrice, respectively, the parties only wreaked havoc in the lives and careers of the youth by allowing corruption and encouraging bad practices.

“Their whole politics revolved around family and selfish goals. Development of state, employment of youth, well-being of farmers as well as safety and security of women and citizens were never on their agendas," he said, asking people not to allow their district to become a centre of terror.

Yogi said that despite having given two chief ministers, Azamgarh was deprived of development and was known across the country for all the wrong reasons.

“Youths of Azamgarh were going through an identity crisis. They were denied accommodation in hotel rooms and rented flats. There was no development and violence and riots were common," he said.

He added that the SP and BSP have only cheated people of Azamgarh and the BJP government had worked for development of the district and its people after coming to power.

“Today, Azamgarh’s connectivity is better with the opening of Purvanchal Expressway. Within two hours, a person can reach Lucknow from Azamgarh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the expressway in 2018 and inaugurated it in November last year. Purvanchal Expressway will also lead to building of industrial clusters and creating job opportunities for the youth. Besides, road networks are being expanded to facilitate movement of people from Jaunpur, Ballia and Ghazipur. Air services are also likely to be started in Azamgarh soon. The Mahararaj Suhel Dev University has already been set up and students of Azamgarh won’t have to go to Jaunpur, Kashi and Gorakhpur to get a degree," Yogi said.

Yogi added that 35 lakh people of Azamgarh are getting their monthly double dose of ration under the double engine government since the Covid outbreak.

“Fifteen crore people are getting free ration even today. We have given five lakh govt jobs, while 1.61 crore have got self-employment opportunities. We are providing houses, toilets, free ration, electricity and safe drinking water to people. We have also provided free Covid test and vaccines."

“I visited Azamgarh thrice during the pandemic and even met Covid patients, while SP leader Akhilesh Yadav did not visit his constituency even once. He even misled the nation on the vaccine, calling it a BJP vaccine, and undermining its importance in protecting people’s lives," said the CM.

