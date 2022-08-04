UP: Huge Cache of Arms, Including AK-47, Recovered from Petrol Pump of Ex-MLA Vijay Mishra

A huge cache of arms was on Thursday recovered from a hideout of Vishnu Mishra, the son of former MLA Vijay Mishra, in the Bhadohi district in Uttar Pradesh. The hideout from where one AK-47 rifle, a pistol, four AK-47 magazines, 375 cartridges of AK-47, and nine cartridges of a 9 mm pistol were recovered was a petrol pump operated by Vijay, police said, adding that the raid was conducted based on the details given by Vishnu during five-hour-long remand.

Vijay Mishra, a former MLA from the Gyanpur assembly seat of Bhadohi district, is currently in jail. His son, who carries a reward of Rs 1 lakh, was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) Pune some time back and was detained in Bhadohi district jail after being produced in court on Thursday.

Dr. Anil Kumar, SP Bhadohi, said that the cache of arms was recovered from the petrol pump operated by Vijay based on the details given by Vishnu against whom as many as eight cases are registered in different police stations.

However, Vijay’s daughter Reema Pandey has demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter and alleged that her brother and father are being “falsely implicated" by showing the recovery of the weapons.

