UP Local Polls: Yogi Govt Moves SC over HC Order Allowing Elections Without OBC Reservation

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday moved Supreme Court demanding reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the upcoming urban local body elections. The development came two after the Allahabad High Court quashed its draft poll notification.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad HC had given a green signal to the conduct of local body polls in the state without OBC reservation on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a five-member commission was appointed by the UP government to discuss the OBC reservation issue. The panel will be headed by Justice (Retd) Ram Avtar Singh.

The four other members are retired Indian Administrative Service officers Chaub Singh Verma and Mahendra Kumar, and former legal advisors to the state Santosh Kumar Viskarma and Brajesh Kumar Soni, a PTI report had said.

Advertisement

UP CM Yogi Adityanath had earlier said if needed the state government will also appeal in the Supreme Court against High Court verdict.

The Allahabad HC’s verdict came over PILs challenging the preparation of the OBC reservation draft without following the triple test formula prescribed by the Supreme Court.

The hearing on the issue was completed on Saturday by the Lucknow bench. The bench, which broke for its winter vacation on Saturday, said it would hear the case during the recess as the matter pertained to local bodies’ elections and democracy.

The petitioners had pleaded that the state government must follow the apex court formula and constitute a dedicated commission to study the political backwardness of OBCs before fixing the reservation.

The state government pleaded that it had conducted a rapid survey and said it was as good as the triple test formula.

Read all the Latest Politics News here