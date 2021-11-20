UP Muslim Clerics Welcome PM Modi's Move to Repeal Farm Laws, Say 'CAA Should be Next'

Muslim clerics in Uttar Pradesh have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to repeal the three farm laws and demanded that the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) be taken back too.

In a statement issued in Deoband, Maulana Arshad Madani said that the decision to withdraw the agricultural law has proved that democracy and the power of the people are paramount. “Those who think that the government and parliament are more powerful are absolutely wrong. The people have once again shown their strength" he said, adding that the success of this movement also teaches that no mass movement can be crushed by force.

Madani further congratulated the “farmer brothers" for their sacrifices during the year-long agitation. “Once again the truth has come to the fore that if a movement is launched with honesty and patience for a just cause, then it does not go to waste. At the same time, the truth cannot be denied that the way to run such a strong movement for the farmers was found in the movement against CAA. Women sat on the streets day and night. Those who joined the movement were oppressed. Serious cases were slapped against the people involved in the movement, but the movement could not be crushed," he said.

He stated PM Modi “should also pay attention to the laws brought against Muslims, just like he paid attention to the agricultural laws."

“The CAA law should also be withdrawn," he said, adding that the people involved in the movement had returned to their homes due to Covid-19.

Echoing similar sentiments, Maulana Sufiyan Nizami in Lucknow said, “We welcome the decision by the Prime Minister to repeal the three farm laws. We request the PM that the black law that was passed in the name of CAA should also be repealed. This law is against the constitution of our country and it differentiates on the basis of religion, however, our constitution does not allow that. This needs to be rolled back in a similar way the agriculture laws have been repealed."

