UP: Namami Gange, Rural Water Supply Dept Provide Household Water Connections on War Footing

The Uttar Pradesh government, through the Namami Gange Programme and Rural Water Supply Department, is ensuring the benefits of schemes such as ‘Har Ghar Nal’ reach hundreds of villages in seven districts of Bundelkhand and two districts of Vindhya facing severe water scarcity.

In addition, various older schemes have also been started afresh in Bundelkhand and Vindhya.

Under the Har Ghar Nal scheme, potable water has reached as many as 59,202 houses, benefiting 2,36,808 people. With this scheme of retrofitting, water supply is being provided to more than 1,02,445 houses and more than 4,09,780 people have benefited. The government has completed water supply related works under the scheme in more than 60,000 villages.

Water connections have been provided to more than 1,037 houses in Jhansi. Water connections have been given to more than 5,414 houses in Lalitpur, 5,203 in Jalaun, 5,779 in Hamirpur, 9,658 in Banda, 2,902 in Chitrakoot and 11,279 in Mahoba. Besides, the government is also working to provide functional household connections to over 17,930 households in Mirzapur and 3,21,403 households in Sonbhadra.

In nine districts of Bundelkhand and Vindhyachal, old schemes have been completed by Namami Gange officials and Rural Water Supply Department in a time-bound manner. Nearly 59 of the 62 retrofitting schemes have been completed in Mirzapur and more than 24,150 households have received pure water. Water connections have been given to more than 10,974 houses in Sonbhadra. A total of 9,156 households in Jalaun, 20,969 in Jhansi, 1,450 in Lalitpur and over 11,966 households in Mahoba have benefited.

Water supply connections have been provided to more than 10,554 households in Hamirpur, 835 in Chitrakoot and 12,391 in Banda.

Through the two ongoing schemes in Jalaun, water connections have been provided to 1,189 houses in Jalaun, 2,400 in Jhansi, 5,184 in Lalitpur, and to over 5,062 houses in Mahoba. Water connections have also been given to 1,686 families in Hamirpur, 1,219 in Chitrakoot, and to 4,596 households in Banda.

