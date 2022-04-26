UP: Families of Ministers, IAS and IPS Officers Too Will Have to Give Property Details Every Year

Not just ministers, Indian Administrative Services (IAS) and Indian Police Services (IPS) officers, but their families, too, will have to furnish details of their properties, mentioning the increase in their movable and immovable assets, every year, under Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s policy of zero tolerance towards corruption.

This detail will be made public on the online portal.

The order is seen as a big step towards bringing in transparency in the system.

Not only this, the CM has also said that there will be no family interference in the work of the ministers. He has also said that all ministers in 18 zones of UP will have to reach out to people in their zones, for which a timetable has been prepared.

Calling it a historic decision, former director general of police and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brijlal said, “The rule was already in place for officers, but now ministers and their families will also have to do it."

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan termed it “drama in the name of good governance".

“Even before this, the central government had taken this decision. But did any minister or officer give details of his property? This is only propaganda of the BJP. They had even said that all MPs would adopt one village each, did anyone do it," he asked.

