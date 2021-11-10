UP Opposition Parties Raise Questions Over Kasganj Custodial Death; 'No One is Safe', Says Priyanka

The custodial death of a 21-year-old boy in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh has sparked criticism from opposition parties in the state. Samajwadi Party Chief and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have now raised questions over the custodial death of Altaf, who was found hanging from a 2-ft high tap in the bathroom. The police had initially said that the deceased had died by suicide; however, no questions are being raised over the police theory.

The SP Chief and former CM of the state, Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a photograph of the bathroom where Altaf was found hanging and wrote, “The case of death in the police station of a young man brought for questioning in Kasganj is very suspicious. The suspension of some policemen in the name of negligence is just a sham act. There must be a judicial inquiry in this matter for justice and restoration of trust in the police under the rule of BJP."

However, the photo which Akhilesh Yadav has tweeted has also some text written over it, which said, “Altaf, 5.6 feet, hanged from the two feet high pipe in the bathroom and died. Altaf committed suicide by hanging from this tap, says the SP."

On the other hand, Congress general secretary has also targeted the Law and Order situation in the state and tweeted, “It is clear from incidents like the death of Altaf in Kasganj, Arun Valmiki in Agra, Rajesh Kori in Sultanpur in police custody that the protectors have become predators. UP tops the country in terms of police custodial death. The law and order situation is in complete disarray under the BJP rule. No one is safe here."

Meanwhile, the deceased youth was handed over to his family on Wednesday. Hundreds of people gathered at the funeral, where a large number of police personnel too were present as a precaution. Police forces were called from Kasganj as well as Etah and Aligarh.

Five policemen, including the Kotwali station in-charge, have been suspended for negligence. SP Rohan Pramod Botre said that the Additional Superintendent of Police has also been instructed to take departmental action after conducting an inquiry. “It will be known only after the investigation that why and how the accused Altaf committed suicide by hanging himself in the bathroom of the lockup," said SP.

According to the information, 21-year-old Altaf, a resident of Ahrauli village, was brought by the police for questioning on the night of November 8 for kidnapping a girl. Altaf died in the lock-up on Tuesday late evening under suspicious circumstances.

Rohan Pramod Botre, SSP Kasganj speaking on the matter, had said, the youth, who was brought for questioning on the charge of kidnapping a girl, had to go to the bathroom yesterday, after which he went to the bathroom and in the bathroom itself he committed suicide by hanging himself with belt from his jacket from the bathroom tank, the matter was being investigated.

