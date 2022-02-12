The Uttar Pradesh police has registered an FIR against representatives of a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate for allegedly distributing cash at the party election offie in Lala Bazar of Handia assembly constituency. A video, which has gone viral on social media, shows a crowd gathered in the terrace of the office and cash being handed out to people as each of them walk down the stairs.

The election office reportedly belongs to Hakim Lal Bind, whose representatives have been booked for violating the model code of conduct. A case has been registered in the Handia police station.

BJP youth wing leader Rohit Chahal posted the video on social media and took a jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Singh for wanting to form government on “rent crowd."

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the BJP government believes in development but also has bulldozers for the mafia and that is why women in the state feel safe. Addressing an election meeting in Shahjahanpur’s Kant, Adityanath targeted the opposition Samajwadi Party, saying while it was in power, it only built boundary walls for graveyards in the name of development.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect 403 assembly members. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates here.