UP: Political Party Hoardings, Posters Being Removed as Code of Conduct Comes into Effect

Authorities have begun removing hoardings and posters put up by political parties across Uttar Pradesh as the model code of conduct has come into effect with the Election Commission announcing polls dates for the state.

The commission on Saturday announced seven-phase voting in the state starting February 10. Counting of votes will take place in March, along with four other poll-bound states.

Voting will be held on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. It will move from the western part of the state towards the east.

“The model code of conduct has been implemented in the state, and it will be followed. All district magistrates (district election officers) have been given the responsibility to implement the model code of conduct. They will be sending their reports on a regular basis," Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla told .

