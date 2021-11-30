UP Poll Sops? Free Smartphones and Tablets to be Distributed from December Second Week

The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to distribute free smartphones and laptops to students from the second week of December. A dedicated portal ‘DG Shakti’ has been created for this which will soon be launched by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Through this portal, the distribution of smartphones and tablets and content will be given to the students. Apart from this, information about smartphones and tablets will be given to the students from time to time on their mobile numbers and mail IDs.

As a relief to students, they are not required to register anywhere to get free smartphones and tablets. The entire system, from registration to smartphone and tablet delivery, will be free.

Advertisement

The data of the students are being given to the university by the colleges and the data feeding of the students is being done at the university level itself. Till Monday, the data of about 27 lakh students have been uploaded on the portal. The process of data feeding of the remaining other students is also being expedited.

>Also Read: Will Contest Panchayat Polls in Uttar Pradesh: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad

The biggest ever tender to the tune of Rs 4,700 crore has been floated by the government on the GeM portal for the purchase of smartphones and tablets. Many well-known companies have tendered for smartphones and tablets which are in the stage of finalisation.

Financial bids of eligible firms will be opened after technical scrutiny. It is expected that the work order will be issued by the first week of December.

Advertisement

The companies selected in the tender will have to supply at least 2.5 lakh tablets in the first lot. The companies selected for the smartphone will have to supply at least five lakh smartphones in the first lot.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.