UP Polls 2022: Jats, BJP Have Been Fighting Mughals for 650 Years, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday exhorted Jat community leaders to support the saffron party as the two were engaged in fighting the same enemy, the Mughals.

Wearing a ‘pagadi’, symbol of Jat community’s identity, Shah narrated an anecdote where he was asked about centuries-old association with the community. “I was asked that we are only a 50 years old party, so how come we have been fighting together for 650 years. I said you fought the Mughals, we too are fighting them. This is our relation. Now we are also doing it," said Shah.

The meeting of the former BJP chief with the community leaders assumes significance as the party tries to garner its votes, crucial in West Uttar Pradesh, in the forthcoming assembly polls.

Advertisement

Shah also had a word of caution for RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary. “He has chosen a wrong home (alliance) this time. But our doors are open for him still," Shah told the Jat leader.

The crucial meet to reach out to Jat community was held at the residence of West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma.

>ALSO READ | Wary of Jat-Muslim Consolidation in Western UP, BJP Targets SP, Says Akhilesh ‘Cheated’ RLD

The RLD alliance with Samajwadi Party is giving a tough time to the ruling BJP.

The packed lawns of Janpath residence of Verma with Jat community leaders were an indication that the BJP is giving importance to the community’s support in Uttar Pradesh.

Leaders present in the meet said Amit Shah has given us respect and that Jat community will ensure the BJP’s victory.

Shah showed gratitude towards the community for supporting the party over the years.

Advertisement

“Jats have made us win the 2014, 2017, 2019 elections and we have enjoyed their support and I believe they will make us win this election as well. The BJP has got your love and blessings. We have named a university in Aligarh on Jat king’s name, have constructed expressways and brought in Jewar airport for employment and prosperity to the region," Shah told the leaders.

He also mentioned that under the BJP government, the state has not seen any riot.

Advertisement

Present at the meet were BJP MPs Satyapal Singh and Sanjeev Balyan along with BJP West UP president Mohit Beniwal.

Balyan, while asking the Jat leaders to garner support for the party, said, “Look at the MLAs and MPs BJP has made from our community in UP and in Centre. You all have to now go out in the field for 15 days."

Western UP has 7% Jat population.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.