Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: OP Rajbhar's SBSP Allotted 'Stick' to Contest Elections

The election commission has allotted a ‘stick’ symbol in Uttar Pradesh to the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) led by Om Prakash Rajbhar. The SBSP has forged an alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election. Rajbhar made the announcement of the allotment of the symbol on Twitter.

A former minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led government, Rajbhar has been campaigning extensively along with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and separately as well. In public gatherings that he has addressed, Rajbhar has fiercely attacked the BJP, his former ally. The leader reached Varanasi on Wednesday, where he slammed the central and state governments over several issues and also said the government was “ignoring the plight of farmers".

The SBSP chief said, “The construction of Vishwanath Corridor will not do any good to the poor. BJP people only see things like Muslims, Pakistan and graveyards. Whereas the poor need bread, clothes, houses and education."

Earlier, while speaking about his party’s alliance with the SP, Rajbhar said the alliance was not for seats but for the caste-based census. He said, “When the government is formed, a caste-based census will be done. At the same time, there is an alliance with the SP on issues of inflation, corruption and employment and I do not seek any post. If I had the desire for a post, I would have been a minister."

During a recent visit to Lalitpur along with Akhilesh, Rajbhar had said, “We have to make Akhilesh Yadav the chief minister by all means. 300 units of electricity will be free if Akhilesh Yadav’s government is formed. After losing the by-election, the BJP is scared and has reduced the rate of petrol. Throw out the BJP from Uttar Pradesh and inflation will automatically come down."

