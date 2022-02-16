Akhilesh's Opponent Baghel Says Attack Brought Back Memories of Booth Capturing by SP in 1990s

Union minister SP Singh Baghel, Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Karhal against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, said the alleged attack on him has brought back memories of booth capturing and violence in the 1990s, when SP was ruling the state.

The BJP minister’s convoy was attacked on Tuesday with sticks and stones near Atikullahpur in Mainpuri. He got a security upgrade after the attack.

Baghel, while speaking to News18, expressed apprehension about a possible attempt of “booth capturing by SP goons and violence on polling day".

Karhal assembly constituency goes to polls on February 20.

Advertisement

While on his way to the state election commission to lodge a complaint against the alleged attack on him, the BJP leader recalled the election history of Mainpuri and Etawah when elections had to be revoked in the past owing to rigging and booth capturing.

“This has been the history and nature of workers of a political party. And that is why I said it will be no surprise if they try to capture the booths," said Baghel.

Baghel said the men who attacked his convoy wanted to kill him. “Our cavalcade was attacked by 20-25 men while passing through Atikullahpur. One of them was calling out my name and threatening me for contesting against their ‘neta’. One of them shouted that I shouldn’t be left alive and that would be the end of my contest against their neta," he said.

Baghel did not name any Yadav family member in the first information report (FIR).

“I wanted an election fair and square," said the BJP candidate who credits CISF personnel for saving his life.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | UP Polls Ground Report: Whiff of Cakewalk for Akhilesh in Family Bastion Karhal, Now a ‘Most VIP’ Area

YADAV FAMILY CAMPING IN KARHAL FEARING LOSING POLLS, SAYS BAGHEL

Quoting Yadav, Baghel said, “He had said that he will not come to Karhal and that his supporters and workers will be the one contesting in his place as Akhilesh Yadav. Yet, he has been here twice already and is expected to come tomorrow as well. Kya koi party chief apni Vidhan Sabha mein do baar jata hai (Do any party chief go to his constituency second time)," asked Baghel.

Advertisement

“His whole family (all five) is here. Dharmendra Yadav’s father never goes out campaigning. He only manages giving free things like ration to people. Yet, he is campaigning this time and asking for votes. They fear that Akhilesh is losing and so the whole family has camped in Karhal," said Baghel.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.