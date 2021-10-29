UP Polls: Amit Shah in Lucknow Today to Hold Key Electoral Meets, Start 'Mega' BJP Membership Drive

Union home minister Amit Shah will reach Lucknow on Friday for a two-day visit considered to be crucial ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election. Shah will be holding key meetings to strategise for the upcoming polls.

Shah will reach Defence Expo Ground at Vrindavan Yojna in Sector 17 from the airport at 11 am and will kickstart the party’s special membership drive there. The BJP has set a target of making more than 1.5 crore new members in the state during this special membership drive. At present, the BJP has 2.3 crore workers in the state.

Party sources said the BJP will organise special camps at different places in each assembly for the membership drive. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh have instructed all MPs, MLAs and party officials to take the membership drive forward in region-wise meetings. After the launch of the membership drive, Amit Shah will also flag off the party’s LED campaign vehicles.

Shah will reach Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomtinagar at around 1 pm and address a meeting of senior workers. In the meeting, former MLAs, former MPs, in-charge and convener of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will also be present.

After this, Shah will reach the state headquarters of the party. He will also hold a meeting with party office-bearers. Sources said there might also be a discussion on the performance of sitting MLAs. If sources are to be believed, the organisation has found, in its internal survey, that there is a lot of dissatisfaction with the MLAs in close to 100 seats.

