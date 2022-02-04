Home » News » Politics » UP Polls: BJP MLA Raja Bhaiyya 'Plotting' to Kill Me, Alleges SP Candidate from Kunda Assembly Seat

UP Polls: BJP MLA Raja Bhaiyya 'Plotting' to Kill Me, Alleges SP Candidate from Kunda Assembly Seat

A few days ago, a video of SP candidate Gulshan Yadav using abusive language against BJP MLA Raja Bhaiyya went viral. (Image: News18 Hindi)
Samajwadi Party candidate Gulshan Yadav has shared his concern on Twitter, and also tagged Pratapgarh police as well as Uttar Pradesh DGP.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad| News18.com
Lucknow // Updated: February 04, 2022, 14:40 IST

With just a few days left for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, the Samajwadi Party candidate from Kunda assembly seat, Gulshan Yadav, has alleged that his rival and sitting BJP MLA from the constituency, Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka ‘Raja Bhaiyya’, was “plotting" to kill him.

Yadav’s allegations are of a serious nature, and he shared his concern on Twitter. Yadav tweeted that along with Raja Bhaiyya, MLC Akshay Pratap Singh was also “involved in the conspiracy" to kill him. The SP candidate has also said he could be victim to any “untoward incident" anytime. He has also tagged Pratapgarh police and Uttar Pradesh director general of police in his tweet.

“I am Gulshan Yadav, SP candidate from 246 Vidhan Sabha Kunda. My wife Seema Yadav is currently the chairperson. Fearing defeat in the elections, Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh and MLC Akshay Pratap Singh are conspiring to kill me. Unpleasant incident can happen to me at any time," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

A few days ago, a video of Yadav making indecent remarks against Raja Bhaiyya had gone viral. This angered the supporters of the sitting MLA, following which allegations and counter allegations broke out between the two camps.

In the video, Yadav is clearly heard using abusive language against Raja Bhaiyya. The district administration has also registered a case against Yadav at Kunda police station. In the case, lodged on the basis of a complaint by the inspector, Yadav has been booked for “flouting Covid rules, making indecent remarks and violating the model code of conduct".

Qazi Faraz Ahmad Qazi Faraz Ahmad, Senior Correspondent at News18, has been reporting on policy and politics from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh for over 12 years. He has previously worked with Hindustan Times, Oman Tribune (Muscat) and Dainik Jagran Group, besides being a certified fact checker and a trainer with Google News Initiative India Training Network. Follow him @qazifarazahmad

first published: February 04, 2022, 14:40 IST