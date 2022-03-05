UP Polls: BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's Son Mayank Joins SP, Akhilesh Yadav Announces at Rally

Ahead of the seventh and final phase of crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday announced that BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s son Mayank Joshi has joined the Samajwadi Party.

Mayank was also present in a public rally in Azamgarh and was welcomed by Akhilesh on stage amid cheers by gatherings. “Mayank Joshi, son of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi today joins Samajwadi party," said Akhilesh while addressing a rally in Azamgarh.

Last month, Mayank had met Akhilesh amid speculations of his switch. Reports of Mayank joining the SP began ever since the BJP fielded Lucknow (central) MLA and minister Brijesh Pathak from the Lucknow Cantonment assembly seat.

Mayank’s switching sides to the SP or not doesn’t impact his immediate politics much but helps the SP in giving impetus to its perception war.

Mayank’s mother Rita Bahuguna Joshi is a sitting BJP MP from Allahabad. She had won the 2017 assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt, and, later, when she became the MP, the seat fell vacant and BJP’s Suresh Tiwari became the MLA.

The issue of the Lucknow Cantonment seat snowballed when Rita Bhauguna Joshi openly came out in the press and said her son “deserves" the ticket as he has been working hard for several years for the party. The BJP MP even said if required she can even tender resignation for her son.

Moreover, she had earlier denied that her son was in touch with SP, saying: “I categorically contract this. I have campaigned for my party in Prayagraj in the last four days and have reached Delhi for the Budget Session. Away from the limelight, Mayank Joshi is in his home in Lucknow."

