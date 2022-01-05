UP Polls: BJP Panel for Brahmin Outreach to Meet in Lucknow to Decide on Events in 300 Constituencies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) panel, constituted in December to reach out to the Brahmin community in Uttar Pradesh, is scheduled to meet in Lucknow on Thursday to finalise the plans for sammelans and intellectual meets across the poll-bound state over the next few weeks.

The four-member committee comprises Rajya Sabha chief whip Shiv Pratap Shukla, party leader Abhijat Mishra, former national secretary, MP from Gujarat Ram bhai Mokariya and Dr Mahesh Sharma.

Shukla told News18.com, “These are intellectual meets for all assembly constituencies. However, we have shortlisted the assemblies where Brahmins are prominent in number and influence. There are around 300 such constituencies."

Sources said several BJP leaders are part of or hold influence on prominent Brahmin organisations. These organisations, too, are likely to hold sammelans in UP with BJP’s Brahmin leaders as chief guests. Top Brahmin leaders from the saffron outfit have been tasked to focus on seats where Brahmins are significant in number. The leaders believe approximately 15% population in the poll-bound state is Brahmin.

“While all four committee members may not be able to be present at the meet, we will connect with them virtually and can have some others who can inform them later," said a source.

The Opposition has often claimed the Yogi government was “anti- Brahmin".

