UP Polls: Cops Deployed for My Security Are Govt Informers, Doing Recce for Them, says Azam Khan's son

Abdullah Azam, former member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Swar and son of Samajwadi Party (SP) member of parliament from Rampur Azam Khan, has courted a new controversy, alleging the policemen deployed in his security are actually government informers and were carrying out a recce for them and that he relies only on God for his security.

Speaking to the media in Rampur, Abdullah Azam said, “The security personnel are posted for my recce by the government. I don’t trust anyone by God for my protection and well-being. There is no debate about my election, rather there is discussion about my nomination. My nomination is in front of the Returning Officer and we all should wait for his decision. My opponents should contest the election firmly and if I am wrong, they should defeat me. They have officers and two governments with them."

Abdullah Azam feels his nomination may be rejected. His mother and Azam Khan’s wife Tazin Fatma has also filed nomination as an independent candidate from the Swar assembly seat.

Advertisement

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ally Apna Dal (S) gave a ticket to Haider Ali Khan, son of Nawab Kazim Ali Khan of Rampur. Haider Ali is the lone Muslim candidate fielded by the NDA in UP assembly elections so far, whereas there will be a contest between Azam Khan and Kazim Ali Khan for the Rampur seat.

>ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE | Aparna Should Have Stayed with SP, Exit Won’t Impact Us in UP Polls: Shivpal Yadav

Kazim is in the fray on a Congress ticket. The feud between the Nawab and the Azam family has been going on for quite some time.

This time in Uttar Pradesh, polling will be done in seven phases, starting from February 10 for 58 seats of 11 districts of western UP. After this, in the second phase, voting will be held for 55 seats of the state. At the same time, 59 seats will go to polls in the third phase, 60 in the fourth phase, 60 in the fifth phase, 57 in the sixth phase and 54 seats in the seventh phase.

After the first phase of polling on February 10, the second phase will be held on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. At the same time, the results of UP elections will come on March 10.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP had won 325 of the 403 seats. SP and Congress fought elections together – SP won 47 seats and Congress 7 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was successful in winning 19 seats.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.