UP Polls: EC Not Allowing Our Candidates to Use Video Vans, Says RLD Chief Chaudhary Jayant Singh

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Chaudhary Jayant Singh has alleged that the Election Commission is not giving permission to RLD-Samajwadi Party candidates for campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Addressing a joint press conference with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Muzaffarnagar on Friday, the RLD chief said, “People were asking if there will be a Sangam between SP and RLD. I want to remind them that we already have a Sangam. Today we have only one face in UP which has a vision, experience and dedication to work for development of the state. I would like to welcome Akhilesh Ji in Muzaffarnagar."

“Yesterday, our candidate from Budhana, Rajpal Baliyan, had applied online to the Election Commission to allow the usage of a video-van for campaigning. It has already been one day and he has not been given permission. However, you all can see BJP’s vans running across the state. People from our party and alliance will meet the observer and I hope such issues will be resolved without any kind of bias," said Chaudhary Jayant Singh.

“I would like to request all employees and police personnel who have to cast their vote through postal ballot to stay alert. They should take the ballot paper and then give it after putting their vote on it. No one should give their voter ID or Aadhaar card to their officers just like that," he said.

Yadav said, “I remember Chaudhary Charan Singh who always worked for betterment of farmers. Leaders like Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, Baba Tikait ji, Ajeet Singh ji and Neta ji have always worked to wake up the government from their sleep on farmers’ issues. I am happy today that Jayant and I are taking that ideology forward."

Attacking the BJP on farmers’ issues, Yadav said, “The BJP always lied to the farmers, three black farming laws were introduced without their consent. The farmers stood together and forced the government to roll back the black laws. The government has taken those laws back due to polls, I want to warn the farmers that BJP might re-introduce such laws silently."

“BJP should at least read its Sankalp Patra once. All their promises are incomplete, all their advertisements are false. When the BJP has no answer to basic questions, they adopt issues which are irrelevant. I am sure that brotherhood will always prevail in this region in the upcoming elections, RLD and SP are going to register a historic win," added Yadav.

On the question of if Jayant and Akhilesh should be called as ‘UP Ke Ladke’, Akhilesh said, “Jayant and I are sons of farmers, who will fight for the rights of farmers till their last breath. I always keep a ‘Laal Potli’ as I took Ann Sankalp to defeat the BJP. The question is not of ticket distribution, but SP and RLD will struggle for farmers together. The question is will youth get employment, but the BJP doesn’t want to talk about that. The BJP will face a political exodus. Our Baba CM is also a victim of political exodus by his own party as he is sent back to his hometown."

Answering the question on defections, he said, “A lot of people go and come during the elections. Those who had immense public support have come to SP and the BJP has not been able to fill that gap."

Reasserting the poll promises by the SP-RLD alliance, Yadav said, “The SP has consulted experts before announcing 300 units of free electricity for the common household in UP. The CM couldn’t even take the name of power plants in the last four-and-a-half years. As soon as the SP decides something in favour of people, the CM’s language changes. The old pension will be implemented, we have consulted senior retired employees, government employee unions and finance departments as well."​

