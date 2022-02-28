UP Polls: FIR against Raja Bhaiyya over Casteist Remarks, Death Threats to SP Agent

A first information report (FIR) has been registered in Pratapgarh against three people, including incumbent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiyya, on the written complaint of Samajwadi Party (SP) booth agent Rajesh Pasi.

In the FIR lodged at Kunda police station, the SP agent accused Bhaiyya of making casteist remarks and threatening to kill him.

Along with the three named, 15 unknown people have also been mentioned in the FIR.

The SP has fielded Gulshan Yadav, a former aide of Raja Bhaiyya, against him from Kunda.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | UP Elections 2022: For These Bahubalis, Purvanchal Voters Will Script the Conclusion

During the voting in Kunda on Sunday, supporters of SP and Raja Bhaiyya came face-to-face many times. After this, the SP complained to the Election Commission about fake voting in Kunda. The SP had also complained about booth capturing in booth numbers 213 and 214.

Raja Bhaiyya, however, denied having anything to do with the alleged attack.

“Why would I do something like this and spoil the election? This has been done to get sympathy," said Raja Bhaiyya, who has been winning the Kunda seat in Pratapgarh since 1993. “Neither is an SP government being formed in the state, nor will Akhilesh Yadav be the CM."

After the alleged attack on Gulshan Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had backed Gulshan and tweeted in his favour.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.