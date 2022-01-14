UP Polls: In Their First List of Candidates, SP Gets 10 Seats and Ally RLD 19

Allies Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal issued their first list of candidates for the February-March Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on Thursday in their bid to unseat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The list consists of 29 names, of which 10 are from the SP and the remaining 19 from the RLD. Some more names are expected to be announced within the next few days for the first two rounds of the seven-phase elections.

The UP assembly has a total of 403 seats, with 202 being the majority mark. The constituencies are distributed across seven broad regions – West UP (44 constituencies), Ruhelkhand (52), Doab (73), Awadh (78), Bundelkhand (19), East UP (76) and North East UP (61).

Advertisement

The first page of the candidate list includes the names of Nahid Hasan who has been fielded from Kairana on an SP ticket, Prasann Chaudhary from Shamli on an RLD ticket, Pankaj Malik from Charthawal for the SP, Anil Kumar from Purkazi for the RLD, Rajpal Singh Saini of RLD contesting from Khatauli, Munshi Ram from Nahtaur on an RLD ticket, Shahid Manzur from Kithaur for the SP, Rafiq Ansari from Meerut also for the SP, Ahmad Hameed from Baghpat for the RLD ticket and Madan Bhaiyya from Loni on an RLD ticket.

The second page has the names of Amarpal Sharma who has been fielded from Sahibabad by the SP, Sudhesh Sharma from Modi Nagar on an RLD ticket, Aslam Chaudhary from Dhaulana on an SP ticket, Gajraj Singh from Hapud on an RLD ticket, Avtar Singh Bhadana from Jewar for the RLD, Haji Younus from Bulandshahr also for the RLD, Dilnawaz Khan from Syana on an RLD ticket as well, Bhagwati Prasad Suryawanshi from Khair too fielded by the RLD, Salman Saeed from Kol for the SP and Zafar Alam from Aligarh on an SP ticket.

The third and last page of the joint list carries the names of Pradeep Chaudhary Guddu who has been fielded from Sadabad by the RLD, Tejpal Singh from Chhata on an RLD ticket, Pritam Singh from Gowardhan also on an RLD ticket, Babita Devi from Baldev for the RLD as well, Kunwar Singh Wakeel from Agra Cantt on an SP ticket, Mahesh Kumar Jatav from Agra Dehat on an RLD ticket, Brajesh Chahhar from Fatehpur Sikri for the RLD, Rautan Singh from Khairagarh on an RLD ticket and Madhusudan Sharma from Bah on an SP ticket.

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh will have elections in seven phases – on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.

Advertisement

The first phase will start from western Uttar Pradesh and will gradually move towards the eastern part of the state, culminating in Purvanchal. The 2017 polls too began in West UP. Voting will be held in 58 assembly seats in the first phase and 64 in the last.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.