UP Polls: Mayawati Kicks Off BSP Campaign from Agra, Says BJP, SP and Cong 'Anti-Dalit'

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday hit out at BJP, SP and Congress for not doing enough for Dalits and asserted that her party has a track record of working for all sections of society as she launched her party's campaign for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Terming the rival parties "anti-Dalit", she said though they make various promises in their manifestos ahead of polls, they forget about them after coming to power.

Mayawati, who has been conspicuous by her absence from the high-octane campaigning in the state, also said she has been living in Lucknow for a year and working to rebuild the BSP. She said some "casteist media groups" are trying to demoralise BSP supporters by saying that their party leaders are missing on the ground.

The BSP is contesting all 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. The party has declared names of candidates for the majority of the seats. Targeting the ruling BJP, Mayawati said the party is pursuing the "narrow-minded agendas" of the RSS.

"Their (BJP) policies are focused on promoting casteist, capitalist and narrow-minded agendas of the RSS. This has resulted in an environment of religious tension and hate in the state," she said. People from Dalit and backward communities have not benefitted from the BJP government's policies, including reservation in government jobs, because it has involved the private sector in most of its projects, she added.

"The upper caste also feels neglected under the BJP. The government's policies have led to price rise and an increased number of people living in poverty. "It appears that the fuel prices will be increased once the elections are over. Youngsters from the state are forced to migrate due to the lack of employment opportunities," Mayawati said.

The BSP chief claimed the migrants who returned to the state during the COVID-19 pandemic were forced to go back due to the lack of employment opportunities in the state. She said the common people in Uttar Pradesh have only suffered under the rule of BJP, Congress and Samajwadi Party.

The BSP, which has worked for the upliftment of people from all sections of society, is the only alternative for good governance, she added. Mayawati also accused the SP of adopting a "step-motherly" approach towards Dalits and most backward sections of society.

"After coming to power (in 2012), the SP changed names of districts we had christened after Dalit icons," she said. When a bill on reservation in promotion for Dalit officers was brought in Parliament, the SP tore it and did not allow it to get approved, she claimed.

The BSP chief said criminals and the mafia flourished under the SP government. The Muzaffarnagar riots also took place during the SP's tenure. Mayawati attacked the Congress over its "hostile" attitude towards Dalits, alleging that its government had denied the Bharat Ratna to B R Ambedkar, who is considered the architect of the Indian Constitution, and to Dalit icon Kanshi Ram.

They (Congress) also did not implement the Mandal Commission report on reservation in government jobs. After a prolonged struggle, the BSP got it implemented when the V P Singh government was in power, she said. Mayawati also targeted the media for building the narrative that BSP leaders were absent on the ground.

"Some casteist media groups have tried to demoralise our supporters by saying that BSP leaders are missing and not moving anywhere. "I have been living in Lucknow for the last year and have worked to build the party again in Uttar Pradesh. I want to tell the media that I have been busy with election work all this time and the BSP will return with a majority in Uttar Pradesh," she said.

Rival parties had on several occasions ruled the BSP "out of the race". However, Mayawati hit back at them saying they would be proved wrong as had happened in 2007. The BSP came to power with a majority in Uttar Pradesh in 2007, proving pre-poll predictions wrong. Mayawati became the chief minister for the fourth time that year.

