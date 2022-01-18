UP Polls: My Son Deserving, Ready to Give Up My MP Seat If BJP Offers Him Ticket, Says Rita Bahuguna Joshi

BJP Lok Sabha MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Tuesday offered to resign from her Allahabad seat if her son Mayank Joshi gets the party’s ticket to fight the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections from the Lucknow Cantt seat.

Speaking to News18.com, Bahuguna said that she will respect the decision of the party. “However, I think the younger generation should take over. He has been working for the party for so many years and is a deserving candidate. If the party nominates him, I am ready to give up my seat of MP for whosoever party deemed fit for the contest," she said.

The party is having deliberations over the seats that will go to the polls in the fourth phase of UP polls. The election results for all seven phases of UP elections will be out on March 10. Lucknow Cantt is one of the nine assembly constituencies in Lucknow district and has a sizeable chunk of Hindu Brahmin voters.

Advertisement

Bahuguna also said that she has sent her son’s resume to UP BJP general secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal. Now, that the candidate’s name for the seat is under consideration, the BJP Lok Sabha MP would want the BJP to consider her son Mayank for it.

On being asked about whether she would accept if her son contest from any other party, Bahuguna said that is not an option. “I will be with the BJP," said Joshi.

The BJP has already decided to declare candidates for 107 state assembly seats. Uttar Pradesh is going to polls in seven phases for 403 constituencies from February 10.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.