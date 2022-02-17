UP Polls Phase 3 Has Fewer Candidates with Criminal Charges than First 2 Phases: Report

A total of 135 candidates contesting in the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls have declared criminal charges lower than the first two phases, as per a new report from the Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Further, more women are in the fray in this phase than the previous two.

The latest report from the ADR on phase three of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls showed that of the 623 candidates analysed, 135 (22%) have declared criminal cases against themselves.

In the first two phases, a total of 25% candidates declared criminal charges, as per the previous reports from the ADR.

Advertisement

In the first phase, 156 of the 615 candidates analysed had declared criminal cases, while in the second phase, the number was 147 of the 584 candidates. The first phase of assembly elections for 58 assembly constituencies was held on February 10, while the second phase for 55 seats was held on February 14.

For the third phase, to be held on February 20, the election watch has analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 623 of the 627 candidates, who are contesting in the 59 constituencies going to polls.

“A total of 103 (17%) candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves," the report said.

Among the major parties, over half the candidates from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and nearly half of those from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. Thirty of the 58 candidates from the SP, 25 of the 55 candidates from the BJP and 23 of the 59 candidates analysed from the BSP have declared charges against themselves. In Congress, this share is 20 out of 56 and for AAP, it is 11 out of 49 candidates.

Further, 21 candidates from the SP, 20 from the BJP, 18 from the BSP, 10 from the Congress and 11 from AAP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, the report said.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | UP Assembly Elections 2022 Updates: SP ‘Completely Wiped out’ in 2 Phases, Says Amit Shah; 64.42% Turnout in 2nd Phase

A total of 11 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women, including two who have declared cases related to rape (IPC section 376). Also, two candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section 302), while 18 have declared cases related to ‘attempt to murder’ (IPC Section 307).

When compared to the previous phases, the third phase also has fewer red alert constituencies – where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. While this time 26 constituencies are red alert constituencies, in the first phase, the number was 31 and in the second, it was 29.

Advertisement

At least 15% of the contestants, 96 candidates, are women, compared to 12% in the first two phases. In the first phase, the number was 74 and in the second, it was 69.

In the upcoming phase, 245 (39%) candidates are crorepatis and the average assets per are worth Rs 2.82 crore.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.