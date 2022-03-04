UP Polls Phase 7: Criminal Charges against 28% Candidates; 65% Seats 'Red Alert'

A total of 170, or 28%, candidates contesting the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are facing criminal charges while 35 seats, i.e. 65%, are ‘red alert’ — where three or more contesting leaders have declared criminal cases against themselves, a new report from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) says.

“Out of 607 candidates analysed, 170 (28%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves… 131 (22%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves," the report said.

The Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 607 candidates out of 613, who are contesting in the seventh and final phase of the UP polls in 54 constituencies. Six candidates were not analysed as their affidavits were either badly scanned or complete affidavits were not uploaded on the Election Commission website. The report says that 35 out of 54 constituencies are ‘red alert’.

Among the major parties, 26 (58%) out of 45 candidates from SP, 26 (55%) out of 47 candidates from BJP, 20 (38%) out of 52 candidates from BSP, 20 (37%) out of 54 candidates from Congress and eight (17%) out of 47 candidates from Aam Aadmi Party who were analysed have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Also, 20 from SP, 19 from BJP, 13 from BSP, 12 from Congress and seven from AAP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, the report said.

At least 11 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women, including two who have declared cases related to rape (section 376 of Indian Penal Code). Seven candidates have declared cases related to murder (section 302 of IPC) against themselves while 25 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (section-307 of IPC).

Out of the 607 candidates, 217 (36%) are crorepatis while the average worth of assets per candidate is Rs 2.55 crore.

“The role of money power in our elections is evident from the fact that all major political parties give tickets to wealthy candidates," the report says.

Among the major parties, 40 (85%) candidates from BJP, 37 (82%) from SP, 41 (79%) from BSP, 22 (41%) from Congress and 15 (32%) from AAP have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

The average worth of assets per candidate for 47 BJP candidates analysed is Rs. 6.48 crore while for 52 BSP candidates it is Rs 6.16 crore. 45 SP candidates have average assets of Rs 5.57 crore and 54 Congress candidates have average assets of Rs 1.26 crore. 47 AAP candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.01 crore.

The report further says that 75 (12%) female candidates are contesting in the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on March 7.

