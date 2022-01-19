UP Polls: SP MLA from Jalalabad Quits Party, Says Will Work for BJP's Victory

Samajwadi Party MLA Sharadveer Singh from Jalalabad assembly segment has resigned from the party, saying the SP his has deviated from its ideology and he will work for the victory of the BJP. The lawmaker from the Jalalabad assembly segment in the district quit the party after the denial of the ticket by the SP to fight the election.

In his resignation letter which has gone viral on social media, Singh said, "I had joined the SP in 1995 due to my faith in Mulayam Singh Yadav's policies. I have been serving the people of Jalalabad since 1996 but now your (Akhilesh Yadav's) SP has deviated from Mulayam Singh's policies." "The ticket from here has been given to a candidate, who, during the BSP regime, committed atrocities on traders and other sections of the society. Hurt by your decision, I am resigning," he added. When contacted, Singh told PTI over the phone that he has not joined the BJP yet but applied for its ticket.

“If I get the BJP ticket, I will contest from here otherwise I will help whosoever gets the BJP ticket from here and ensure his victory," he said.

“My aim is to ensure the defeat of SP candidate Neeraj Maurya. All my supporters are with me," he added. Shahjahanpur’s Jalalabad seat has never sent any BJP legislator. In 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had addressed a rally in support of the party candidate but he could not win.

