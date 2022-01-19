UP Polls: SP-RLD Candidate, 59 Others Booked for Violation of Model Code, Covid Norms

An Uttar Pradesh assembly poll candidate and 59 others were booked for alleged breaches of the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct and coronavirus norms on Wednesday, police said. Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance candidate from Shamli, Prasann Choudhary, held a public meeting in Kuwana village in the district without taking permission, they said.

A case was registered against 60 people, including Choudhary, under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 and 270 (spread infection of any disease) of the IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 at Kandhla Police Station, they said. The Election Commission has banned physical rallies and assembly of people in the state till January 22 due to the spike in coronavirus cases.

