SP's Swami Prasad Maurya Alleges Attack on Convoy in UP, BJP MP Daughter Blames Her Party

Swami Prasad Maurya, a former minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government who recently switched over to the Samajwadi Party (SP), on Tuesday alleged that his convoy was attacked by BJP workers during a roadshow in Kushinagar.

Sanghmitra Maurya, his daughter and BJP MP, also alleged that she was stopped by BJP workers while she was on her way to see her father after receiving the news of the attack.

According to the reports, BJP and SP workers clashed in Kushinagar on Tuesday evening, the last day of campaigning for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, as the convoy of Maurya and BJP’s Fazilnagar candidate Surendra Singh Kushwaha came face-to-face.

Advertisement

Supporters from both the sides got aggressive, leading to stone-pelting, in which several vehicles were damaged. Maurya later sat on a dharna demanding action against BJP supporters. The BJP workers, too, blocked the road at Nuniapatti intersection of Turkpatti police station area.

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE | UP CM Yogi: I’m a Bhagwadhari and Proud of It, Confident of Winning 300+ Seats

Speaking to the media after the attack, Maurya said, “It happened during a roadshow of SP. People from the BJP, equipped with rods, sticks and stones, attacked us. My car was damaged and my driver suffered injuries to his ear. Many cars in the roadshow were damaged. Many workers were also beaten up."

Sanghmitra said, “As I rushed to see my father after the attack in Kushinagar, I was stopped in the market area. I was able to move out only after five vehicles of the police force came to my rescue. The BJP workers stopped me, despite knowing that I am an MP of the party. This is why I urge sisters and daughters of Fazilnagar to give their support to Swami this time."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.