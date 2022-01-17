UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Expelled from BJP, U'khand Minister Harak Singh Rawat May Join Cong Today; Yogi in Delhi

The party fielded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban seat, a decision that put to rest speculation he may contest from Ayodhya, as the five-time Lok Sabha MP enters the state poll fray for the first time from his home turf.

Releasing its first list of 107 candidates in which it aims to counter rivals’ OBC pitch after the Samajwadi Party accused it of being anti-backward castes, the BJP also chose Keshav Prasad Maurya, one of the two deputy chief ministers, from his birthplace Sirathu in Kaushambi district.

While Gorakhpur Urban seat will go to vote in the sixth phase on March 3, Sirathu figures in the fifth phase on February 27. Sitting BJP legislators–four-time MLA Radha Mohan Das Agarwal and Sheetla Prasad–have made way for Adityanath and Maurya respectively.

Except for Adityanath and Maurya, all the names are for 105 of the 113 seats which will go to the polls in the first two phases on February 10 and 14. As many as 44 OBC names, including 16 Jats, figure in the list followed by 43 from upper castes and 19 from Scheduled Castes, sources said.

The BJP on Sunday expelled Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat from the party for six years for anti-party activities. The move comes after the Uttarakhand minister had met Congress president Sonia Gandhi, sources said.

Rawat was seeking Congress ticket for his daughter-in-law from Lansdowne assemble seat. There were reports over the past few weeks about the minister being unhappy with the BJP leadership.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami has also written to the governor about expelling Harak Singh Rawat from the cabinet. Rawat is likely to join Congress ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.