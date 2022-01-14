UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Channi May Fight on 2 Seats as Congress Finalises First Punjab List in Late Night Meet

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday said that his party will soon take a call on campaigning for the Samajwadi Party in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. “We will take a call soon after consultations," he replied in response to a tweet during the live #AskKTR session.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, stated that the current trend in Uttar Pradesh is towards Samajwadi Party. He said this when asked about how he sees the mass exodus from BJP as three ministers and six MLAs left the party in the last two days.