UP Qawwal Booked for Anti-national Remarks in Rewa, MP Police to Arrest Accused Soon

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said that two police teams have been sent to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh for arresting the qawwal who had alleged made anti-national remarks during a show in Rewa district recently.

Mangawan police in Rewa had on Wednesday booked qawwal Sharif Parvez for allegedly making anti-national remarks at his show and lodged a case under Sections –505, 153 and 280 of the Indian Penal Code.

Commenting on the case, Mishra said, “I advise the artists to sing the way he wants to but he should refrain strictly from speaking against the country. One could be an author, shayar or qawwal, they must stay away from anti-national views as this era belongs to nationalism and there is a nationalist government in power."

“I had ordered registration of case against the qawwal and have sent two police teams to Kanpur (UP) to nab the artists and the local police is also helping our teams," he added.

In a video, which went viral on social media on Wednesday, Parvez, who had come to perform at Mangawan in Rewa, was reportedly heard making anti-national comments and also top political leadership of the country.

However, later on Wednesday, Parvez had released a video in which he was seen clarifying his remarks.

“I did not hint towards anyone and only spoke about Khwaja Gharib Nawaz. Our leaders are in my heart and soul. I did not insult anyone but still I tender an apology if my remarks hurt anyone," said Parvez.

