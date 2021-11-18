UP, Uttarakhand CMs Resolve 21-Year Old Asset Dispute

In a productive conversation on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami, resolved the 21-year-old-long issues pending between the two States.

Thanking Adityanath for putting his kindness forward in settling the disputes, Dhami informed the media that the 21-year-old disputes between the two States have ended and both the States share a relationship like an elder and younger brother.

“Yogiji accepted our words openly. Our motto is respect for all and development of all. The relationship between UP and Uttarakhand will grow stronger now," he said.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest, particularly in the field of water resources, common boundary and energy were discussed by the two Chief Ministers. The meeting was attended by chief secretaries and secretaries of both the States.

It is worth mentioning here that while Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in November 2000, the neighbouring State continued to have ownership of several properties, including land and canals, which lie in the Himalayan State.

Giving out further details, Dhami said that a joint survey will be done on 5,700 hectares of land. The land which is useful for UP will be given to UP and the rest will be given to Uttarakhand. The UP government will get the Banwas-Kichha barrage rebuilt. Uttarakhand will get Haridwar hotel. Uttarakhand will also get the land of the bus stop in Kichha.

The UP government has also given permission to start water sports at Upper Ganges Canal in Roorkee. While 15 days more have been sought for settlement of some issues. The UP government will withdraw the ongoing cases in the Uttarakhand court. The Uttarakhand CM said that after 15 days all the property disputes will be resolved.

