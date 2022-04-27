UP's Sound Check: 6,031 Loudspeakers Removed from Religious Places, Volume Lowered at 29,674 Spots

Acting on the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the police have removed 6,031 unauthorised loudspeakers from religious places and the sound levels have been lowered at 29,674 spots in Uttar Pradesh.

By April 30, the UP government has sought reports on places where loudspeakers cross the volume levels.

Speaking to the media, Prashant Kumar, additional director general, law and order, said: “People are co-operating and removing loudspeakers themselves. This drive will continue till April 30."

LATEST DATA

Advertisement

Recently, Adityanath gave instructions to ensure the sound of loudspeakers at religious places is as per the set standards.

Along with this, it was said that the sound should remain inside the religious premises, so that it does not cause trouble to anyone else.

After this order, police officers have been ensuring removal of loudspeakers and lowering of volume at religious places in the state.

As per the latest data, in Agra zone, 30 unauthorised loudspeakers were removed and the volume was lowered at 905 places.

A total of 1,215 unauthorised loudspeakers were removed in Meerut zone, 1,070 in Bareilly zone, 912 in Lucknow zone, 1,056 in Kanpur zone, 1 in Prayagraj, 2 in Gorakhpur zone, 1,366 in Varanasi zone, 19 in Gautam Budh Nagar, 190 in Lucknow commissionerate and 170 in Varanasi commissionerate.

ALSO READ | No Religious Processions Sans Prior Nod, Be Sensitive Ahead of Eid, Akshay Tritiya: UP CM Yogi to Cops

The volume was lowered at 5,976 spots in Meerut zone, 6,257 spots in Bareilly zone, 6,400 spots in Lucknow zone, 1,713 spots in Kanpur zone, 1,073 spots in Prayagraj, 2,767 spots in Gorakhpur zone, 2,417 in Varanasi zone, at 1,235 places in Lucknow commissionerate, 95 spots in Kanpur commissionerate, 462 spots in Gautam Budh Nagar and 374 spots in Varanasi commissionerate.

Advertisement

POLICE ALERT

In view of the festivals, the authorities have spoken to 37,344 religious leaders regarding the use of loudspeakers.

With the month of Ramzan culminating soon, Alvida (last Friday of Ramzan) will be held on April 29 at 31,000 spots. The police force has been asked to remain alert at sensitive places.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, UP Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi has sought a report from all station house officers regarding the noise levels in the areas under their jurisdiction.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.