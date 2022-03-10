Uripok Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Uripok seat in Manipur. A total of 4 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh (BJP), Nunglepam Mahananda Singh (INC), Yumnam Joykumar Singh (NPP), Khombongmayum Suresh Singh (JDU).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 87.67%, which is 2.65% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Yumnam Joykumar Singh of NPP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Uripok results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.10 Uripok (उरीपोक) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Imphal West district of Manipur. Uripok is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.08%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 23881 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 11,320 were male and 12,560 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Uripok in 2019 was: 1,110 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 23,762 eligible electors, of which 11,259 were male,12,503 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 21,458 eligible electors, of which 10,284 were male, 11,174 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Uripok in 2017 was 56. In 2012, there were 28 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Yumnam Joykumar Singh of NPP won in this seat defeating Laishram Nandakumar Singh of INC by a margin of 345 which was 1.71% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPP had a vote share of 32.03% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, L Nandakumar Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating N Dwijamani Singh of IND by a margin of 1,085 votes which was 6.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 27.84% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most number of votes in the 10 Uripok Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Uripok are: Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh (BJP), Nunglepam Mahananda Singh (INC), Yumnam Joykumar Singh (NPP), Khombongmayum Suresh Singh (JDU).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 87.67%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 85.02%, while it was 81.46% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Uripok went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.10 Uripok Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 34. In 2012, there were 26 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.10 Uripok comprises of the following areas of Imphal West district of Manipur:

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Uripok constituency, which are: Lamsang, Thangmeiband, Sagolband, Patsoi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Uripok is approximately 108 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Uripok is: 24°51’08.6"N 93°55’44.0"E.

