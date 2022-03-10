Urmar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP leading at 9AM

Live election results updates of Urmar seat in Punjab. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Jasvir Singh Raja Gill (AAP), Lakhwinder Singh (BSP), Sangat Singh Gilzian (INC), Harjinder Singh (NJP), Kuldip Singh (SADASM), Gurdial Singh (BRDCP), Manjit Singh (SADS), Arashdeep Singh (IND), Baljit Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 68.6%, which is -3.13% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sangat Singh Gilzian of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Urmar results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.41 Urmar (उर्मार) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doaba region and Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. Urmar is part of Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.37% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 181007 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 89,358 were male and 91,642 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Urmar in 2022 is: 1,026 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,76,265 eligible electors, of which 89,515 were male,86,750 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,53,750 eligible electors, of which 77,633 were male, 76,117 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Urmar in 2017 was 3,644. In 2012, there were 1,529 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Sangat Singh Gilzian of INC won in this seat defeating Arbinder Singh Rasulpur of SAD by a margin of 14,954 which was 11.86% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 40.83% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sangat Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Arbinder Singh of SAD by a margin of 5,529 votes which was 4.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.76% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 41 Urmar Assembly segment of the 5. Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. Santokh Singh Chaudhary of INC won the Hoshiarpur Parliament seat defeating Charanjit Singh Atwal of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Hoshiarpur Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Urmar are: Jasvir Singh Raja Gill (AAP), Lakhwinder Singh (BSP), Sangat Singh Gilzian (INC), Harjinder Singh (NJP), Kuldip Singh (SADASM), Gurdial Singh (BRDCP), Manjit Singh (SADS), Arashdeep Singh (IND), Baljit Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.6%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.73%, while it was 75.48% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Urmar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.41 Urmar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 214. In 2012, there were 196 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.41 Urmar comprises of the following areas of Hoshiarpur district of Punjab: KCs Garhdiwala, Bhanowal, Ambala Jattan, Urmar, Khudda, Tanda, Miani, Gardhiwala (Municipal Council) and Tanda Urmar (Municipal Council) of Dasuya Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Urmar constituency, which are: Sham Chaurasi, Adampur, Bholath, Sri Hargobindpur, Dasuya. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Urmar is approximately 472 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Urmar is: 31°42’44.3"N 75°40’26.0"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Urmar results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.