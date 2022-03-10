Utpal Manohar Parrikar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Utpal Manohar Parrikar of IND in the 2022 Goa Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Utpal Manohar Parrikar has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Utpal Parrikar, son of late Manohar Parrikar, is contesting as an Independent candidate from Panaji Assembly seat. Utpal had demanded to contest from Panaji on a BJP ticket to reclaim his father’s legacy, but the party offered him three other seats to choose from as it didn’t want to uproot sitting MLA Atanasio Monserrate. Accusing the BJP of unfair treatment, Utpal Parrikar chose to contest as an Independent.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Utpal Manohar Parrikar is 41 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Post Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 12 crore and total liabilies of Rs 49.9 lakh.

