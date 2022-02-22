UP Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: State Under Rule of SP, BSP was 'Hotbed of Terrorism', Says Amit Shah

uttar-pradesh-assembly-elections-2022-UP Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Uttar Pradesh under the rule of the SP and BSP was a hotbed of terrorism, while applauding the Yogi Aditynath dispensation for eliminating mafia and preventing riots in the last five years. Read More
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday described the “bulldozer" as a UP government “brand", saying it is effective both for building expressway and running over the mafia. The UP authorities have been using bulldozers to demolish illegal buildings constructed by criminals and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav had earlier called the CM “bulldozer baba". Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP) during an election meeting, Adityanath said his government has created a new “brand". “Bulldozer is effective for expressway and also to run over the mafia," he said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday alleged that the SP and the Congress want to weaken the country’s fight against terrorism and leaders of both parties in the past batted for the release of people involved in acts of terror. At an election rally here, Shah alleged that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra responding to a question on terrorism in an interview said they don’t have time for such “useless talk". “On one hand Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi says it is ‘fizul ki baat’ to check terrorism, on the other her party leader Salman Khurshid used to say that SIMI people caught for the Ahmedabad blasts are innocent and they should be released. He also defended them," Shah said.
A case for the violation of the election code has been registered against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as he spoke to the media inside a polling centre when voting was in progress, an official said on Monday. District Magistrate Shruti Singh said on Sunday when polling was in progress at a polling centre in Abhinav School of Saifai, Yadav spoke to reporters, the video of which surfaced on social media. The Saifai SDM and the Circle Officer were asked to probe the matter. On being finding it true and considering it a violation of the model code of conduct, a case was registered at the Saifai police station, she said.
“We don’t raise our children to wait for a sack of ration from government all their life. Some money and free ration will not make people Aatmanirbhar. They say “charbi (fat) nikaal denge", I ask them “Bharti (vacancies) kab nikaloge?" Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacks Yogi government in Lucknow.
Election campaigning for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections comes to an end. In the fourth phase, 59 assembly constituencies across 9 districts will go to polls on February 23. Lucknow, Unnao, Sitapur, Hardoi, Raebareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit and Lakhimpur will cast their votes.
“Congress, SP, BSP were nowhere to be found during the COVID crisis, only BJP and corona warriors were there. It’s our responsibility to recognize these opportunists, as they’ll deprive the public of necessities and bring the chaos of anarchy," UP CM Yogi Adityanath said in Lucknow.
In the five years of the BJP government, there is no terrorism, riots and the mafia is also not seen anywhere, he said. Intensifying his attack further, the minister said, “In the rule of the SP, the administration of the Nizam prevailed. The NIZM of Akhilesh Babu’ means — N for Naseemuddin, I for Imran Masood, Z for Azam Khan and M stands for Mukhtar Ansari.
The high-decibel campaigning for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls came to an end on Monday. Of the 59 seats, the BJP had won 51 in the 2017 Assembly elections, four had gone to the Samajwadi Party, and three to the Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP’s ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had bagged one seat. Lakhimpur, which had hogged national news headlines after eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence on October 3 will go to the polls in the fourth phase.
Among the prominent candidates in this phase is Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak who is facing Samajwadi party candidate and two-time corporator Surendra Singh Gandhi in the Lucknow Cantonment seat. Pathak had won the Lucknow Central seat in 2017.
Another minister Ashutosh Tandon is in the fray from Lucknow East seat. The Sarojini Nagar Assembly segment will witness a battle between former ED officer Rajeshwar Singh fielded by the BJP and Abhishek Mishra who had been a minister in the Samajwadi Party government.
Deputy Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Nitin Agarwal, who had crossed over to the BJP from the Samajwadi Party, will face the electoral test in this phase. Rae Bareli, considered as a Congress bastion will also go to the polls in this phase, with BJP’s Aditi Singh in the fray from Rae Bareli. She was earlier with the Congress.
