UP Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: State Under Rule of SP, BSP was 'Hotbed of Terrorism', Says Amit Shah

Addressing an election meeting in Barabanki, he said, “Under the rule of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Uttar Pradesh was known as the hotbed of terrorism. The state was known as the centre of riots and corridor for the mafia throughout the country.

In the five years of the BJP government, there is no terrorism, riots and the mafia is also not seen anywhere, he said. Intensifying his attack further, the minister said, “In the rule of the SP, the administration of the Nizam prevailed. The NIZM of Akhilesh Babu’ means — N for Naseemuddin, I for Imran Masood, Z for Azam Khan and M stands for Mukhtar Ansari.

The high-decibel campaigning for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls came to an end on Monday. Of the 59 seats, the BJP had won 51 in the 2017 Assembly elections, four had gone to the Samajwadi Party, and three to the Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP’s ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had bagged one seat. Lakhimpur, which had hogged national news headlines after eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence on October 3 will go to the polls in the fourth phase.

Among the prominent candidates in this phase is Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak who is facing Samajwadi party candidate and two-time corporator Surendra Singh Gandhi in the Lucknow Cantonment seat. Pathak had won the Lucknow Central seat in 2017.

Another minister Ashutosh Tandon is in the fray from Lucknow East seat. The Sarojini Nagar Assembly segment will witness a battle between former ED officer Rajeshwar Singh fielded by the BJP and Abhishek Mishra who had been a minister in the Samajwadi Party government.

Deputy Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Nitin Agarwal, who had crossed over to the BJP from the Samajwadi Party, will face the electoral test in this phase. Rae Bareli, considered as a Congress bastion will also go to the polls in this phase, with BJP’s Aditi Singh in the fray from Rae Bareli. She was earlier with the Congress.

