Uttar Pradesh Polls: Hung Assembly a Possibility, Congress will be Kingmaker, Says Bhupesh Baghel

There is a possibility of a hung assembly in Uttar Pradesh in the 2022 elections, special supervisor in-charge of Congress in the state Bhupesh Baghel told News18.com. The leader also vested his faith on the Congress party to be a kingmaker in case there was a situation of a hung assembly, indicating that it might let the Samajwadi Party come into power in that scenario.

“I think voters will show exit gates to Yogi Adityanath. Hung assembly is a possibility and Congress can become a kingmaker," the Chhattisgarh chief minister, who is observing the UP polls, told News18 in an interview. He was asked if Adityanath or Akhilesh Yadav would form the government.

In the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections this year, the parties in main focus include Yogi’s BJP, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajhwadi Party, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress, which is mainly led by Priyanka Gandhi in the state. The Aam Aadmi Party has also entered the fray in this year’s UP Assembly polls.

Asked if the Congress would win this time in the UP Assembly elections, Baghel said that the result will surprise everyone.

“The first big thing this time is that the Congress Party is contesting in 400 seats since 1996 this year. The biggest victory of Congress in these elections is that we made other parties leave the agenda of caste and religion and talk about development and welfare, stray cattle, women security. The result will surprise everyone," he said.

“The reason is karyakartas have worked really hard on ground. I have also seen that youth and women are coming in large numbers in Congress rallies. This shows that issues that we have raised are the real issues of people," the senior Congress leader elaborated.

Baghel also slammed Modi saying that all the schemes he has talked about during the poll rallies are schemes introduced by the UPA government. “Free ration, right to education, MNREGA I are UPA schemes. Tell me what have they introduced after coming to power. Are they asking votes for demonetisation and privatisation?" he asked.

The Congress leader also said that caste and religion are not creating a wave in this year’s UP Assembly elections as the party and Priyanka Gandhi had made development, women upliftment and welfare emerge as the key issues.

