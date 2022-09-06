Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Arvind Giri Dies of Heart Attack; CM Yogi, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Express Grief

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Gola Gokarannath Assembly Constituency, Arvind Giri died of a heart attack on Monday night. He dies near Sidhauli in Sitapur, while being brought to Lucknow after suffering cardiac arrest.

A five-term MLA, Giri (65) was elected legislator on a Samajwadi Party ticket for three terms, and twice on BJP’s ticket.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary expressed their condolences on the sudden demise of their party legislator.

“The demise of BJP MLA Shri Arvind Giri ji from Gola assembly constituency of Lakhimpur Kheri district is extremely sad. My condolences are with the bereaved families. May Lord Shri Ram grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this unfathomable loss. On Shanti," Chief Minister Tweeted.

The Samajwadi Party Chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav also expressed grief over Giri’s death.

Who Was Arvind Giri

Giri started his political career as a student leader in 1993. He joined the Samajwadi Party in 1994.

In 1995, Giri was elected as Gola Municipality Chief by winning the election with a record number of votes. He went on to become an MLA for the first time in 1996 on a Samajwadi Party ticket. Between 1998-99, he also served as a member of the Public Accounts Committee.

In 2000, Giri was against elected as the Chief of Gola Municipality. He was later elected as MLA 2002 and 2007 from Haiderabad seat, that was later renamed Gola Gokarannath after delimitation, from Samajwadi Party’s ticket.

In 2005, during the Samajwadi Party’s government in the state, Giri was elected as the District Panchayat President.

In 2012, he had contested legislative assembly election on a Congress ticket, but lost. Later, he joined the BJP and won the election in 2017 and 2022.

