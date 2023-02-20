Uttar Pradesh Budget Session: Storm in House as Oppn MLAs Raise Slogans, Oppose Guv's Address

The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly began on a stormy note on Monday with protests by Opposition MLAs against the governor’s address and outside the assembly in Lucknow.

Opposition MLAs raised slogans of “Rajyapal Go Back" (Governor go back) and displayed placards in the Assembly while opposing Governor Anandiben Patel’s address at the commencement of the Budget session.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs protested with placards outside the state assembly against the state government and were restrained by security personnel.

SP MLAs led by party general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav sat on a dharna at the entry gate of the assembly with placards in their hands raising issues to farmers and law and order situation in the state, as per PTI.

While trying to evict SP legislators, marshals posted in the premises were also involved in a scuffle with photojournalists at the site leading to protests.

Speaking to reporters outside the state assembly, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he appealed to opposition leaders to let the proceedings run smoothly.

“It is the work of Government to have discussions on issues raised in the Assembly. The session will be run from 20th Feb to 10th March, if needed we’ll also have discussions on Saturdays. I appeal to the opposition to help us run the Assembly smoothly," he said, as quoted by ANI.

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the government over farmer issues. “A government that looted and destroyed farmers, didn’t pay attention to farming, didn’t set up a mandi for irrigation, fertilisers, pesticides… it’s a liar government that said they’ll give Rs 1 lakh crore for infrastructure of mandis. Did they make even one mandi in UP?" he asked.

Raising the issue of the mother-daughter self-immolation in Kanpur Dehat recently, he added, “Law and order has collapsed. Recently, a mother and a daughter burnt to death. Why? Due to state government, administration and bulldozer. You are going around with bulldozers, expecting that investments will come. You are showing people dreams."

State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna is expected to table the Budget 2023-24 on February 22. The Session commenced with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel in a joint session of both Houses - Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council on the first day.

In the special meeting, the Chief Minister had reviewed the department-wise utilization of the funds provided in the current financial budget and gave necessary guidelines to speed up the development works as per public expectations.

Addressing the meeting, Yogi Adityanath said, “All the departments should prepare and send their proposals for the budget according to their future plans. The upcoming budget will be in line with the aspirations of 25 crore people. Include the points of the public welfare resolution letter in the budget proposal. Make sure your offer is realistic. Demand as much as you need."

