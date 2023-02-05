Yogi Adityanath Exclusive Interview LIVE: UP CM Predicts Bigger Win in '24 Polls, Speaks on Anti-conversion Law; Has a Message for Film Makers

If the country has to achieve the target of being a USD 5 trillion economy, then Uttar Pradesh will have to play a big role in it, said UP SM Yogi Adityanath.
Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 14:28 IST
New Delhi, India
Yogi Adityanath Interview Live: In an exclusive interview with Network18’s Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath spoke about the recent boycott trend for Bollywood films and asked filmmakers to avoid scenes that lead to controversy. Read More
All the artists and scholars should be respected. But at the same time, filmmakers should not put such scenes which can affect people’s sentiments, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Ramcharitmanas is a highly revered scripture. It is worshipped in every home. Those who do not know its gravity and importance are raising questions, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Controversy on Ramcharitmanas is an attempt to divert the attention of people from the state’s development and nothing else, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Ahead of Next Month’s Global Summit, UP government has received proposals from investors in all 25 sectors identified by the state, said UP CM Adityanath.
Uttar Pradesh has made its development journey under the leadership of PM Modi, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Union Budget 2023-24 has a vision for 'New India'. "The budget talks about the vision for New India, the country's prosperity and aims to serve 130 crore Indians," he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is holding roadshows in Mumbai on January 4 and 5 to attract domestic investors ahead of the Global Investors Summit. According to the state government, the roadshows, which are scheduled to take place in nine major cities across the country from January 5 to January 27, will begin in Mumbai, where Chief Minister Yogi will participate in a number of events aimed at attracting domestic investors on January 4 and 5.
"Come, invest in Uttar Pradesh," said chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday in the national capital, inviting global investors to his government's big summit next February as part of his ambitious target to make UP a $1-trillion economy in the next five years.
Uttar Pradesh is safe for business" — it's the line the Yogi Adityanath government is hard-selling to top investors in the run-up to the state's mega Global Investors Summit in February.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said, 'Sanatan Dharma is the national religion of India' and that every Indian citizen must respect this. He was speaking at an event at the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple in Bhinmal, Rajasthan.
CM Adityanath on Saturday said the UP education department has received investment proposals worth Rs 1.57 lakh crore ahead of the Global Investors Summit.
Addressing a higher education conclave, CM Yogi said the investment from 54 firms would help establish new universities and upgrade the existing centres of education into model ones.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will join Network18’s Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi in an exclusive conversation shortly
The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 (UPGIS-23) is set to have have official delegations of investors from nearly 41 countries, including 10 partner countries.
“Yes, delegations and investors from nearly 41 countries, including 10 partner countries, are expected to take part in the UPGIS-2023. We are making arrangements for the stay of foreign delegates. We hope to have participation of nearly 10,000 persons. A tent city with arrangements for the stay of 750 participants and work on the site for the UPGIS-2023 at Vrindavan Yojana is in progress," infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Arvind Kumar said.
The countries that have partnered with the state government for the UPGIS-2023 include the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, the Netherlands, Singapore, Mauritius, Denmark, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and Italy.
The GIS-2023 is scheduled to be organised at the Vrindavan Yojana in Lucknow from February 10 to 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the programme on the first day, which will be followed by discussions to be held by different departments at four pandals(enclosures).
According to the official spokesman, all the exhibition halls have been already named after major rivers. Yogi Adityanath has named the main pandal of GIS-23 as Maharishi Valmiki
"If the overall development of the country and the state is to be taken forward, then sports competitions must be encouraged as a healthy mind resides in a healthy body and a healthy mind can contribute to the development of the country," the chief minister said at the closing ceremony of Sansad Khel Mahakumbh at the District Sports Stadium in Siddharthnagar on Wednesday.
"Upcoming UP Global Investors Summit-2023 is a big occasion for investors to explore opportunities for the pharmaceutical sector in the state in order to expand its base here and reach in the global medicine market," the CM Adityanath said addressing experts, stakeholders and entrepreneurs associated with the pharma sector at a national seminar at a college of pharmacy on Saturday.
Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, Yogi’s government has already far exceeded the investment target of Rs 17 lakh crore set for the summit, through roadshows and business to business (B2B) as well as business to government (B2G) meetings. As per reports, the UP government has signed over 14,000 MoUs with foreign and domestic companies, which are likely to invest Rs 22 lakh crore in the state.
As Uttar Pradesh strives to be a $1 trillion economy, this summit under CM Yogi’s leadership is a huge step. During the six years of his tenure as chief minister, Uttar Pradesh has moved from 16th to 2nd place in the ‘Ease of Doing Business Index’. With the Yogi government focusing on tightening the law and order situation in the state, it is believed to draw more investment. The ‘UP Global Investors Summit’ will be held in Lucknow on 10-12 February 2023.
