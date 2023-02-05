Home / News / Politics / Yogi Adityanath Exclusive Interview LIVE: UP CM Predicts Bigger Win in '24 Polls, Speaks on Anti-conversion Law; Has a Message for Film Makers
Yogi Adityanath Exclusive Interview LIVE: UP CM Predicts Bigger Win in '24 Polls, Speaks on Anti-conversion Law; Has a Message for Film Makers

LIVE: Yogi Adityanath Exclusive Interview on News18: The Uttar Pradesh also said that the BJP would win with an even bigger margin in the 2024 Assembly elections

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will speak to Network18's Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi at 1 pm.

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 14:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Yogi Adityanath Interview Live: In an exclusive interview with Network18’s Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath spoke about the recent boycott trend for Bollywood films and asked filmmakers to avoid scenes that lead to controversy. Read More

Feb 05, 2023 14:28 IST

UP CM Predicts Bigger Win in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Feb 05, 2023 14:25 IST

Filmmakers Should Not Put Scenes That Can Affect People's Sentiments: CM Yogi on Boycott Politics

All the artists and scholars should be respected. But at the same time, filmmakers should not put such scenes which can affect people’s sentiments, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Feb 05, 2023 14:21 IST

'Had Rahul Gandhi Left Behind his Negativity, Congress Would Have Benefitted': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Feb 05, 2023 14:19 IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra Had No Impact; Congress Gave Divisional Politics to the Country: UP CM Adityanath

Feb 05, 2023 14:18 IST

BJP Govt Provided Over 5 Lakh Govt Jobs in Last 6 Years: UP CM Yogi

Feb 05, 2023 14:15 IST

Work of Ram Mandir to be Completed in Given Time: UP CM Yogi

Feb 05, 2023 14:11 IST

Current State of Law and Order in UP has Changed the Perception of the State All Over the World: UP CM Adityanath

Feb 05, 2023 14:10 IST

Feb 05, 2023 14:08 IST

Ramcharitmanas Is Highly Revered Scripture: UP CM Yogi

Ramcharitmanas is a highly revered scripture. It is worshipped in every home. Those who do not know its gravity and importance are raising questions, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Feb 05, 2023 14:05 IST

Attempt to Divert Attention From Development: CM Yogi On Ramcharitmanas Controversy

Controversy on Ramcharitmanas is an attempt to divert the attention of people from the state’s development and nothing else, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Feb 05, 2023 14:00 IST

Our Global Investors Summit This Year Will be Historic, CM Yogi Tells News18

Feb 05, 2023 13:58 IST

Received Proposals In All 25 Identified Sectors: CM Yogi Ahead of Next Month's Global Summit

Ahead of Next Month’s Global Summit, UP government has received proposals from investors in all 25 sectors identified by the state, said UP CM Adityanath.

Feb 05, 2023 13:54 IST

Faced Covid Challenge But UP Doubled GDP, Per Capita Income, CM Yogi Tells News18

Feb 05, 2023 13:51 IST

The growth Rate of Uttar Pradesh is Between 13 to 14%: UP CM

Feb 05, 2023 13:51 IST

To Make India A $ 5 Trillion Economy, Role Of UP Will Be Big: CM Yogi

If the country has to achieve the target of being a USD 5 trillion economy, then Uttar Pradesh will have to play a big role in it, said UP SM Yogi Adityanath.

Feb 05, 2023 13:48 IST

Uttar Pradesh Made its Development Journey Under PM Modi's Leadership: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh has made its development journey under the leadership of PM Modi, said  UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Feb 05, 2023 13:45 IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Speaks To Network18’s Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi | Watch LIVE

Feb 05, 2023 13:41 IST

Budget 2023-24 Has Vision for 'New India', Aims to Serve 130 Cr Indians: UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Union Budget 2023-24 has a vision for ‘New India’. “The budget talks about the vision for New India, the country’s prosperity and aims to serve 130 crore Indians," he said in a series of tweets in Hindi. READ MORE

Feb 05, 2023 13:33 IST

Women Safe In UP Now, Says CM Adityanath

“There was a fear of them being abducted. Boys pursued education while staying in faraway hostels. The scenario has changed considerably. Women are feeling safe and secure now," CM Adityanath said in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Feb 05, 2023 13:29 IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Exclusive Interview With News18 | Watch LIVE

Feb 05, 2023 13:26 IST

UP CM to Shortly Join Network18’s Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi To Speak on Economy, Politics

Feb 05, 2023 13:24 IST

'Gunda Raj' is Over, Said CM Yogi Once. Rest is History as Films, Malls, Trade is 'Uttam' Pradesh's New Story

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is holding roadshows in Mumbai on January 4 and 5 to attract domestic investors ahead of the Global Investors Summit. According to the state government, the roadshows, which are scheduled to take place in nine major cities across the country from January 5 to January 27, will begin in Mumbai, where Chief Minister Yogi will participate in a number of events aimed at attracting domestic investors on January 4 and 5. READ MORE

Feb 05, 2023 13:23 IST

UP And Coming: Is Yogi Govt’s Ambitious Roadmap for A $1-Trillion Economy Grounded in Reality? | Explained

“Come, invest in Uttar Pradesh," said chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday in the national capital, inviting global investors to his government’s big summit next February as part of his ambitious target to make UP a $1-trillion economy in the next five years. READ MORE

Feb 05, 2023 13:21 IST

UP Is Safe for Business: Yogi Govt Hard-sells Message to Top Investors ahead of Next Month's Global Summit

Uttar Pradesh is safe for business" — it’s the line the Yogi Adityanath government is hard-selling to top investors in the run-up to the state’s mega Global Investors Summit in February. READ MORE

Feb 05, 2023 13:20 IST

'Sanatan Dharma Is the National Religion of India,' Says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said, ‘Sanatan Dharma is the national religion of India’ and that every Indian citizen must respect this. He was speaking at an event at the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple in Bhinmal, Rajasthan. READ MORE

Feb 05, 2023 13:18 IST

UP's Education Dept has Proposals of Rs 1.57 Lakh Cr Before Global Investors Summit: CM Yogi

CM Adityanath on Saturday said the UP education department has received investment proposals worth Rs 1.57 lakh crore ahead of the Global Investors Summit.

Addressing a higher education conclave, CM Yogi said the investment from 54 firms would help establish new universities and upgrade the existing centres of education into model ones.

Feb 05, 2023 13:17 IST

UP CM to Shortly Speak to News18 on Economy, Politics

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will join Network18’s Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi in an exclusive conversation shortly

Feb 05, 2023 13:01 IST

41 Countries to Take Part in UP Global Investors Summit 2023

The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 (UPGIS-23) is set to have have official delegations of investors from nearly 41 countries, including 10 partner countries.

“Yes, delegations and investors from nearly 41 countries, including 10 partner countries, are expected to take part in the UPGIS-2023. We are making arrangements for the stay of foreign delegates. We hope to have participation of nearly 10,000 persons. A tent city with arrangements for the stay of 750 participants and work on the site for the UPGIS-2023 at Vrindavan Yojana is in progress," infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Arvind Kumar said.

Feb 05, 2023 12:58 IST

10 Partner Countries Of Adityanath Govt For UP Global Investors Summit 2023

The countries that have partnered with the state government for the UPGIS-2023 include the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, the Netherlands, Singapore, Mauritius, Denmark, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and Italy.

Feb 05, 2023 12:57 IST

UP Global Investors Summit 2023 In Lucknow

The GIS-2023 is scheduled to be organised at the Vrindavan Yojana in Lucknow from February 10 to 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the programme on the first day, which will be followed by discussions to be held by different departments at four pandals(enclosures).

According to the official spokesman, all the exhibition halls have been already named after major rivers. Yogi Adityanath has named the main pandal of GIS-23 as Maharishi Valmiki

Feb 05, 2023 12:52 IST

UP CM Adityanath Bats for Sports, Says Healthy Mind Can Contribute Towards Country's Development

"If the overall development of the country and the state is to be taken forward, then sports competitions must be encouraged as a healthy mind resides in a healthy body and a healthy mind can contribute to the development of the country," the chief minister said at the closing ceremony of Sansad Khel Mahakumbh at the District Sports Stadium in Siddharthnagar on Wednesday.

Feb 05, 2023 12:51 IST

First Budget of 'Amrit Kaal' Will Ensure Rapid Development of Country: UP CM Adityanath On Union Budget 2023

The first Union Budget of the "Amrit Kaal" will ensure rapid development of the country and Uttar Pradesh will benefit immensely from it, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday. He said Uttar Pradesh will get a share of Rs 1.83 lakh crore as compared to Rs 1.46 lakh crore it had received in the previous budget and it will help the state government take up various development works.
Feb 05, 2023 12:50 IST

CM Yogi Adityanath says UP's Economy Has Doubled In Recent Years

"In recent years, the economy of Uttar Pradesh has doubled. Not just law but UP has developed infrastructural developmental models," CM Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday after inaugurating VFS Global Visa Application Centre in Lucknow.

Feb 05, 2023 12:48 IST

Yogi Adityanath Interview to News18: Oppn Ranks Vote Bank Over National Security, Look at Rahul Gandhi's Kashmir Statement

In an exclusive interview with News18 on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for accusing the Narendra Modi-led central government of bringing Pakistan and China closer with its Kashmir policies. READ MORE
Feb 05, 2023 12:46 IST

Yogi Adityanath Says UP Has Potential to be Major Pharma Hub of India

"Upcoming UP Global Investors Summit-2023 is a big occasion for investors to explore opportunities for the pharmaceutical sector in the state in order to expand its base here and reach in the global medicine market," the CM Adityanath said addressing experts, stakeholders and entrepreneurs associated with the pharma sector at a national seminar at a college of pharmacy on Saturday.

Feb 05, 2023 12:44 IST

Yogi Adityanath To News18: My Relationship With Muslims Is Same As Their Relationship With Me

The BJP is not against any particular religion but is opposed to appeasement politics, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in an interview to News18 on Friday when asked to explain his relationship with the Muslim community. READ MORE
Feb 05, 2023 12:44 IST

Global Investors Summit 2023: Yogi Govt To Organise Drone Show to Present Glimpse of Modern UP

In order to make the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit a grand glitzy affair, which is scheduled between February 10 and 12, the state government is organising a number of cultural events, including a drone show that will give viewers a glimpse of modern Uttar Pradesh. As many as 600 drones will illuminate the entire venue of Vrindavan Yojana during the show to greet the delegates, according to a report by news agency IANS.
Feb 05, 2023 12:41 IST

Global Investors Summit 2023 To Serve Unique Platform for Business Networking: UP CM Adityanath

UPGIS 2023 will serve as a unique platform for business networking, knowledge sharing and strategic partnership by bringing together business leaders, political and economic dignitaries, entrepreneurs and industry partners from across the globe, CM Yogi Adityanath said.
 
Feb 05, 2023 12:38 IST

Adityanath Govt Receives Investment Proposals Over Rs 20 lakh Crores Before UP Global Investors Summit 2023

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has sent eight teams to hold roadshows in 21 cities across 16 countries in December 2022 to attract investment ahead of the UPGIS-2023. The UP government has invited investors from the state, the country, and even the world for the Global Investors Summit to achieve the ambitious goal of making the state a trillion-dollar economy in the next 5 years. Even before the main event, the UP government received investment proposals worth more than Rs 20 lakh crores, according to media reports.

The Ramcharitmanas is highly revered and worshipped in every home, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath, addressing the controversy over SP leader Maurya’s comments on the text. Those who don’t know the gravity and importance are raising questions, he said. For India’s goal to make an economy of $5 trillion, Uttar Pradesh has a big role to play, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Addressing the tightening of law and order in UP over the last few years, the CM spoke about how it has changed the perception of Uttar Pradesh and invited more investments. Network18 is speaking to CM Yogi just days before the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, scheduled from 10-12 February 2023 in Lucknow. What blueprint does the Chief Minister have for Uttar Pradesh’s development, will it emerge as the leading state of the country in the race for development, and what is CM Yogi’s strategy for ‘Mission 2024’ are some of the key questions the interview explores.

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, Yogi’s government has already far exceeded the investment target of Rs 17 lakh crore set for the summit, through roadshows and business to business (B2B) as well as business to government (B2G) meetings. As per reports, the UP government has signed over 14,000 MoUs with foreign and domestic companies, which are likely to invest Rs 22 lakh crore in the state.

As Uttar Pradesh strives to be a $1 trillion economy, this summit under CM Yogi’s leadership is a huge step. During the six years of his tenure as chief minister, Uttar Pradesh has moved from 16th to 2nd place in the ‘Ease of Doing Business Index’. With the Yogi government focusing on tightening the law and order situation in the state, it is believed to draw more investment. The ‘UP Global Investors Summit’ will be held in Lucknow on 10-12 February 2023.

