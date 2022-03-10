Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Term 2 for CM Yogi, Gains for Akhilesh? Riding High on Exit Poll Results, Eyes Now on Final Verdict

While expectation of Yogi Adityanath coming back to power is high with almost all exit polls predicting victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the trends that will begin to trickle down shortly will give a clearer picture. Pollsters have further forecast an improvement in number of seats for Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP), as it dashed hopes of Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress whose senior member Priyanka Gandhi was seen camping in the state and rigorously campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Along with Uttar Pradesh, which voted in a maximum of seven phases, election results in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur are also awaited. All the five states went to the polls between February 10 and March 7. Manipur voted in two phases while Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa went to the polls in one phase. The elections, especially in UP, are even more significant as it is expected to have a bearing on the election of the President of India expected later this year. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind, who is from UP’s Kanpur, ends on July 24. Among states, the value of an Uttar Pradesh MLA’s vote is the highest at 208, while that of a legislator from Punjab is 116, Uttarakhand (64), Goa (20) and Manipur (18).

With over 15 crore voters, Uttar Pradesh accounts for 80 of the Lok Sabha’s 543 seats, and a 403-member Assembly. Thus making it India’s most politically significant state. UP, since January 25, 1950 when the United Provinces was renamed as Uttar Pradesh, has given India a legion of stalwarts, chief ministers, and prime ministers through its 17 Assembly elections. Not to forget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was once Gujarat’s chief minister, also chose Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi as his Lok Sabha constituency.

Of the 21 CMs that the state has chosen till now, only Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have completed a full five-year term, giving a glimpse of the intense volatility of politics in the state. Over the years, caste too has played an extremely crucial role in the north Indian state, often swaying the vote count massively. Ten of UP’s 21 CMs have been Brahmins or Thakurs. The remaining include three Yadavs, three Baniyas, one Lodh, one Jat, one Kayastha, one Dalit and one Sindhi.

Besides, the caste politics, ‘bahubalis’ or gangsters-turned-politicians also yield significant power in the state. However, in the recent past, since CM Yogi’s crackdown on mafias, their might seems to have reduced. Click here for an insight on the interesting lives of these political leaders.

In 2017, the BJP had won 312 seats on its own. Its allies won 13 more seats to take the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) figure to 325. The Samajwadi Party had won 47, the BSP 19 and the Congress seven.

The BJP contested the polls with Apna Dal (Sonelal) and the NISHAD party. In 2017, it had also allied with Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP). This time, Rajbhar has allied with the Samajwadi Party. SBSP has also given ticket to don Mukhtar Ansari’s son Abbas. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is the third major partner in Akhilesh Yadav’s coalition.

Uttar Pradesh has voted for all 403 seats spread over its 75 districts. The postal ballots will be counted first. Votes polled on the electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be counted next. “Covid protocols, including the use of hand gloves, sanitisers, masks, thermal scanners and adhering to social distancing norms, will be followed at the counting centres throughout the state,” news agency PTI quoted an election official as saying.

“The votes cast through postal ballots, including those by people with disabilities and senior citizens above 80 years, will be counted manually, while the votes of the service voters ETPBS (Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System) will be done online,” he said.

Apart from this, VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) slips of five machines will be counted in every assembly constituency. Video and static cameras have been installed at all the counting centres. Media centres have also been set up there.

