Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Term 2 for CM Yogi, Gains for Akhilesh? Riding High on Exit Poll Results, Eyes Now on Final Verdict

Dismissing pre-poll surveys that showed that the BJP had the edge in Uttar Pradesh elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed that the ruling party will be wiped out from the state when the results are declared on March 10. “Let them show whatever they have got. We are winning with a majority," he said, dismissing predictions earlier on some TV channels. “Let them show whatever they have got. We are winning with a majority," he said, dismissing predictions earlier on some TV channels.
BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday said it is essential to form a strong government that takes cares of all sections of the society. “The neglected people facing poverty and unemployment can work to change their fate and that of the state with the power of their votes. It is necessary to form an ‘iron government’ of BSP to ensure the welfare and happiness of all," she said in a tweet in Hindi. “It is well known that all kinds of lucrative promises and assurances of opposition parties have not been met. Instead of taking care of the people of UP under their governments and bringing in ‘good days’ (achhe din) as promised, the condition (of people) is continuously deteriorating. Now, it will be wise not to fall for their words," she added. READ MORE
• Samajwadi Party workers staged protests in Azamgarh and Moradabad on Wednesday claiming recovery of blank ballot papers from a vehicle while alleging wrongdoing on the part of the official machinery. In a tweet from its official Twitter account, the SP claimed that the car carrying 10,000 plain ballot papers was trying to enter a strong room in Azamgarh after switching off its headlights. The vehicle from Varanasi was stopped by alert SP workers at the gate. At whose behest were the ballot papers being taken? What was the purpose? EC please clarify," the SP said in a tweet and also shared a video of the vehicle and party workers staging protest. On the directions of SP president Akhilesh Yadav, a party delegation led by state unit president Naresh Uttam Patel and national secretary Rajendra Chaudhari met Election Commission (EC) officials in Lucknow in connection with the recovery of ballot papers. The delegation, which submitted a written complaint, also forwarded a copy to the Chief Election Commissioner.
• However, District Election Officer of Azamgarh Amrit Tripath clarified that the vehicle belonged to the block development officer (BDO) and the recovered ballot papers were unused postal ballots which had to be submitted along with the ballot papers. By mistake the BDO did not submit it, he said, adding that it was nothing but stationery. But due to the negligence of the BDO, recommendation for his suspension has been made to the Election Commission and all the candidates have been informed about this.
• In Moradabad, a huge ruckus erupted after the Tehsildar was allegedly caught with two ballot boxes hidden in a vehicle near the strong room at Mandi Samiti. Former SP district president of Jaiveer Singh Yadav told reporters, “Dharmendra, the Tehsildar of Bilari reached the strong room area in a vehicle of Bilari municipality. Ballot boxes were hidden under mattresses kept inside the car. “The tehsildar misbehaved with SP agents when they tried to stop him from entering the EVM strong room and he also tried to take the ballot boxes inside," Singh alleged. Claiming that over 1,400 blank ballot papers were inside the boxes, SP candidate Faheem alleged that they were meant to be replaced with postal ballots. Moradabad DM Shailendra Kumar Singh and SSP Bablu Kumar reached the Mandi Samiti and managed to pacify the protesters. “They were unused ballots and the boxes were sealed. Though, it was a mistake on the part of the people concerned for trying to transfer the unused ballots to a safer place. The tehsildar has been relieved of his responsibility keeping in view the circumstances," the DM said.
Describing Uttar Pradesh as the land of her forefathers, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday vowed not to leave the state regardless of the ongoing assembly elections results. Accusing her party rivals in general of practising politics of caste and religion and the BJP in particular of pursuing hollow nationalism, she said she would stay put in the state and continue to fight for its people till the emergence of a true and correct change in its politics. READ MORE
Two pictures of Rahul Gandhi stood out with just a few hours left to go for the counting of votes in five states. In one, he was seen having a huge glass of ice cream while on a visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, and in the second he was playing badminton. While the party tried to get its act together in Punjab, Goa, and Uttarakhand, many in the Congress felt that with reports coming in from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Manipur of an impending defeat, these images were an open invitation to memes and barbs from his opponents.
But what will Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra be doing when the counting of votes is in progress on Thursday? According to sources, both will be sitting together and watching closely the electoral results unfold. While Priyanka previously said in private and now publicly that irrespective of the outcome in UP, she will continue to be around, a massive loss for the party in the state, possibly with even fewer seats than last time would be seen as a huge setback for her image and charisma. READ MORE
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said the results of the assembly elections held in the five states will bring a change and that Congress’ performance will be better. “People have watched the central government for eight years, and according to the feedback I have received from various states, I believe that a change is almost certain, be it in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand or the central government," Pilot told reporters in Tonk. Populist dreams were shown and many speeches given for eight consecutive years but what happened on the ground is well-known, the Congress leader said. “In the case of Uttar Pradesh, I want to say that change is certain. In Hathras, Unnao and Lakhimpur Kheri, where Dalits, farmers and women were subjected to atrocities, Priyanka Gandhi was the most vocal," Pilot said. “They talk about double-engine government, but the first engine will be seized in Lucknow and the second in Delhi. The countdown has started," he said.
Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday took a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav, saying the SP chief will call EVMs bewafa (unfaithful) on March 10 when votes will be counted. The Samajwadi Party chief had earlier in the day accused the ruling the BJP of trying to steal votes, saying that a truck carrying Electronic Voting Machines was “intercepted" in Varanasi while two others got away. On March 10, Akhilesh Yadav will say EVMs are unfaithful. This is the same SP with which the people of UP are few up, Thakur, the minister for information and broadcasting said in a statement issued here, implying that the Samajwadi Party will be defeated. Thakur also accused the SP of supporting terrorists, rioters and goons and claimed that the people have understood the character of the party. Thakur said Uttar Pradesh has got a new MY factor’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath which has replaced the previous Muslim-Yadav factor. The new MY factor is in favour of the BJP. MY means Modi and Yogi. M-Y means ‘Modi ki yojanaye (schemes of Modi). This is in the hearts of the people and it will be revealed on March 10," he said.
Workers and activists of the Rashtriya Lok Dal and farmers’ outfit Bharatiya Kisan Union have pitched tents near election offices in various districts of western Uttar Pradesh to keep an eye on assembly polls’ vote counting on Thursday. While the RLD has fought the just-concluded polls in tie up with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, the office-bearers of the BKU, which was part of the anti-farm laws protest against the BJP-led Centre, insists it is an apolitical group. Several RLD workers across districts in western Uttar Pradesh have been camping near centres where the counting of votes will take place on Thursday. Some have been there for last two-three days in view of reports of EVM mishandling in other parts of the state, an RLD worker in Baghpat told PTI. Similarly, BKU members and activists in Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Meerut, Baghpat, among other places, are also keeping an eye on poll centres where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are kept, the union’s spokesperson Dharmendra Malik said.
Earlier on Tuesday, SP candidate from Hastinapur Yogesh Verma was seen looking at an EVM strongroom through binoculars as he stood atop his open gypsy car. The visuals of Verma’s acts went viral on social media, while later in the day, the SP chief accused the BJP of stealing EVMs in the wake of reports that the voting machines were being transported in various districts, including Varanasi, against rules. According to Uttar Pradesh Police, a total of 250 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been provided to all the districts of the state for March 10 duty.
Stringent curbs by the Election Commission (EC) have led to over 85 lakh litres of liquor being seized from five states that went to polls in February-March, with Punjab accounting for nearly 70 per cent of the total haul. According to figures shared by the EC, drugs worth Rs 575.39 crore were also confiscated, making it the biggest chunk of seizures in terms of monetary value. The poll panel had deployed flying squads and static surveillance teams to check the movement of cash, liquor, drugs, freebies and precious metals during the elections. The total seizures made during the elections in the five states amounted to Rs 1,061.87 crore, which is three-and-a-half times more than the Rs 299.84 crore worth seizures made by the poll authority in the five states when elections were held in 2017. A total of 85,27,227 litres of liquor was seized from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur since the polls were announced on January 8. Punjab topped the chart at 59,65,496 litres worth Rs 36.79 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh (22,94,614 litres worth Rs 62.13 crore), Uttarakhand (97,176 litres worth Rs 4.79 crore), Goa (95,446 litres worth Rs 3.57 crore) and Manipur (74,495 litres worth Rs 73 lakh).
The Election Commission of India on Wednesday deputed special officers to supervise counting of votes in Meerut and Varanasi amid complaints from opposition parties about alleged irregularities in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi has been sent as a special officer to oversee the counting process in Meerut and Bihar’s CEO to Varanasi. In the past also, electoral officers from different states have been deployed as special observers or special officers keeping in mind the sensitivities, EC Secretary General Umesh Sinha told reporters. The Samajwadi Party (SP) has alleged that electronic voting machines (EVMs) were transported without the knowledge of political parties in Varanasi on Tuesday. Earlier, there were allegations of violation of protocol during polling in Meerut. The poll panel officials have already rejected the allegations that EVMs used for voting in just-concluded polls were moved out.
Elaborating about arrangements on March 10, an election official said, "Covid protocols, including the use of hand gloves, sanitisers, masks, thermal scanners and adhering to social distancing norms, will be followed at the counting centres throughout the state." "The votes cast through postal ballots, including those by people with disabilities and senior citizens above 80 years, will be counted manually, while the votes of the service voters — ETPBS (Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System) will be done online," he said.
Apart from this, VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) slips of five machines will be counted in every assembly constituency. The Supreme Court had on April 8, 2019 directed the Election Commission to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs to five polling booths per assembly segment, from one, during the then Lok Sabha polls, saying it will provide greater satisfaction not just to political parties but to the entire electorate.
• Video and static cameras have been installed at all the counting centres, the official said, adding media centres have also been set up there.
• “Adequate AROs (Assistant Returning Officers) have been deployed in every assembly constituency for interruption-free counting," the senior official said.
• Elaborating on the security arrangements, the official said a three-layer security set-up has been made comprising of central police forces, PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) and the state police. A total of 250 companies of CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) have been provided to all the districts and commissionerates on March 10, the police said. According to officials, a CAPF company usually has around 70-80 personnel. Of the 250, 36 companies have been earmarked for EVM security and 214 for maintaining law and order. Besides the CAPFs, 61 companies of PAC have also been provided to all districts, they said. Officials said 625 gazetted officers of UP Police,; 1,807 inspectors; 9,598 sub-inspectors, 11,627 head constables and 48,649 constables have also been put on duty.
The voting for the politically-important state was done in seven rounds starting February 10. For the opposition, Akhilesh addressed 131 rallies and roadshows to take on the pantheon of leaders from the ruling camp. Mayawati, whose absence on the ground had initially triggered speculations that BSP was out of the power race, also hit the streets in favour of her party nominees. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who led the party from the front in UP, attended 209 rallies and roadshows, maximum among top leaders of various parties, in a bid to regain lost ground for her party in the Hindi heartland. Sonia Gandhi virtually addressed voters in her Rae Bereli constituency while Rahul Gandhi addressed two rallies - one in Amethi and another in Varanasi.
On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling BJP of trying to “steal" votes and claimed a truck carrying EVMs was “intercepted" in Varanasi, but the Election Commission clarified that the machines were for training officials on counting duty and had not been used in elections. In a statement issued late on Tuesday night, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of UP said, “Rumours were spread by people of some political party by stopping the vehicle and alleging that these EVMs were used in elections. “According to the report sent by the District Election Officer (of Varanasi), it was found during the investigation that these EVMs were marked for training…Training has been organised for March 9 (Wednesday)," it had said.
In 2017, BJP had won 312 seats on its own while NDA's figure was 325. The SP had won 47, BSP 19 and the Congress had won seven seats, two less than Apna Dal (S) at nine. The BJP went in the polls this time with Apna Dal (Sonelal) and NISHAD party while Akhilesh Yadav had formed a rainbow coalition with RLD and a string of regional parties, including Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP). Considering its bearing on the 2024 Parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath aggressively campaigned across the state to drum up support for the saffron party.
Counting of votes polled in the crucial Uttar Pradesh elections will take place today. “Counting in all the 75 districts of the state will begin at 8 am. The postal ballots will be counted first, and then the votes polled in the EVMs will be counted," a senior election official told PTI. Almost all the exit polls have predicted that the BJP will return to power. They have forecast an increase in Samajwadi Party’s tally but not enough to form the government. The exit polls have forecast double-digit numbers for the BSP and single-digit count for the Congress. Both the SP and BSP have dismissed the exit polls, claiming that they would win the poll comfortably and form their government in the state, which has a 403-member assembly. If the BJP comes to power, it would be a record for a party getting re-elected in UP for a second term in over three decades.
DATE AND TIME:
• Counting in all the 75 districts of UP will begin at 8 am today.
• The postal ballots will be counted first, and then the votes polled in the EVMs will be counted.
• The initial trends will indicate a possible outcome by around mid-day but the final results is expected to be clear only by the evening.
The seven phased electoral fight in politically-important Uttar Pradesh to elect 403 members in the state assembly ended on March 7 and the counting of votes will take place today, the outcome of which will decide whether the BJP returns to power for the second consecutive term. All Covid-19 protocols, including the use of hand gloves, sanitisers, masks, thermal scanners and adhering to social distancing norms, will be followed at the counting centres throughout the state. The majority mark is 202 in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly and exit polls have predicted the BJP getting a comfortable majority with its allies. However, the Samajwadi Party has said it will get 300 plus seats despite a dismal prediction for the Akhilesh Yadav-led party in exit polls. Watch News18’s special coverage on election results in UP today.
Along with Uttar Pradesh, which voted in a maximum of seven phases, election results in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur are also awaited. All the five states went to the polls between February 10 and March 7. Manipur voted in two phases while Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa went to the polls in one phase. The elections, especially in UP, are even more significant as it is expected to have a bearing on the election of the President of India expected later this year. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind, who is from UP’s Kanpur, ends on July 24. Among states, the value of an Uttar Pradesh MLA’s vote is the highest at 208, while that of a legislator from Punjab is 116, Uttarakhand (64), Goa (20) and Manipur (18).
With over 15 crore voters, Uttar Pradesh accounts for 80 of the Lok Sabha’s 543 seats, and a 403-member Assembly. Thus making it India’s most politically significant state. UP, since January 25, 1950 when the United Provinces was renamed as Uttar Pradesh, has given India a legion of stalwarts, chief ministers, and prime ministers through its 17 Assembly elections. Not to forget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was once Gujarat’s chief minister, also chose Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi as his Lok Sabha constituency.
Of the 21 CMs that the state has chosen till now, only Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have completed a full five-year term, giving a glimpse of the intense volatility of politics in the state. Over the years, caste too has played an extremely crucial role in the north Indian state, often swaying the vote count massively. Ten of UP’s 21 CMs have been Brahmins or Thakurs. The remaining include three Yadavs, three Baniyas, one Lodh, one Jat, one Kayastha, one Dalit and one Sindhi.
Besides, the caste politics, ‘bahubalis’ or gangsters-turned-politicians also yield significant power in the state. However, in the recent past, since CM Yogi’s crackdown on mafias, their might seems to have reduced. Click here for an insight on the interesting lives of these political leaders.
In 2017, the BJP had won 312 seats on its own. Its allies won 13 more seats to take the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) figure to 325. The Samajwadi Party had won 47, the BSP 19 and the Congress seven.
The BJP contested the polls with Apna Dal (Sonelal) and the NISHAD party. In 2017, it had also allied with Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP). This time, Rajbhar has allied with the Samajwadi Party. SBSP has also given ticket to don Mukhtar Ansari’s son Abbas. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is the third major partner in Akhilesh Yadav’s coalition.
Uttar Pradesh has voted for all 403 seats spread over its 75 districts. The postal ballots will be counted first. Votes polled on the electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be counted next. “Covid protocols, including the use of hand gloves, sanitisers, masks, thermal scanners and adhering to social distancing norms, will be followed at the counting centres throughout the state,” news agency PTI quoted an election official as saying.
“The votes cast through postal ballots, including those by people with disabilities and senior citizens above 80 years, will be counted manually, while the votes of the service voters ETPBS (Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System) will be done online,” he said.
Apart from this, VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) slips of five machines will be counted in every assembly constituency. Video and static cameras have been installed at all the counting centres. Media centres have also been set up there.
