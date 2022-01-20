'Grateful to BJP for Ending SP's Dynastic Politics': Akhilesh Reacts as Another Kin Joins Saffron Brigade

Former Samajwadi Party MLA and Mulayam Singh Yadav’s brother-in-law Pramod Gupta joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, a day after SP patriarch’s daughter-in-law Aparna came under the saffron fold ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

Accused party chief Akhilesh Yadav of “imprisoning Mulayam", Pramod Gupta said that “criminals and gamblers" have been inducted to the Samajwadi Party. He further claimed that SP patriarch’s condition was very bad within the party at present.

Hours after the induction, Akhilesh reacted with a sarcastic response. “BJP should be happy. At least they are ending the ‘parivaarwaad’ of SP. I am grateful to them. They had been blaming us for dynastic politics," he said.

Along with Gupta, former Congress leader Priyanka Maurya also joined the BJP.

The BJP has been inducting leaders from various parties in all five poll-bound states, including Goa, Punjab and Manipur, as it seeks to retain power in four states and put up an impressive show in Congress-ruled Punjab. With Uttar Pradesh being the politically most crucial state, the BJP has been pulling out all the stops to strengthen its ranks after a number of its leaders, including ministers in the state government, recently joined Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. The ruling party has worked to get back at the rival by inducting a few of its leaders, including MLAs, into its fold.

