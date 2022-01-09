Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: BJP Panel Meet to Decide Candidates, Strategy on Monday

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s election committee is set to meet in Lucknow on Monday to finalise the candidates and party strategy for the forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The election commission on Saturday declared the schedule for polls in five states, including UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur. Uttar Pradesh will have polls in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. Sources said the meeting will take place around 4pm.

The 24-member election committee includes chief minister Yogi Adityanath, state chief Swatantra Dev Singh, both deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma; Sunil Bansal, general secretary (organisation); MPs Sanjeev Balyan, Ramapati Ram Tripathi, Rajveer Singh and Vinod Sonkar, minister Brajesh Pathak, national VP Babu Rani Maurya, national general secretary Arun Singh and state incharge Radha Mohan Singh and co-incharge Y Satya Kumar, Sunil Oza and Sanjeev Chaurasia, among others.

Sources said there will be discussion on tickets, as the last date of filing nomination for the first phase is January 21.

Also, the strategy for effective campaigning mode will be finalised, along with delegation of work and duties.

The dates of seven phases are February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. With the announcement of polls, the model code of conduct has come into effect. The results will be declared on March 10.

