Will Priyanka be Cong's UP CM Face? Leader Sparks Speculation with Her 'Do You See Any Other Contender' Reply

Speculations over Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being declared the party’s CM candidate in Uttar Pradesh gained ground with her statement during release of Congress’ manifesto for the youth. When reporters asked Priyanka about party’s chief ministerial contender in UP, she replied, “Do you see any other face?"

If Priyanka contests next month’s Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, she would be the first Gandhi to do so as MLAs from her family are unheard of. Recently, when News18 asked her about her plans to fight the polls, Priyanka said that she “hasn’t taken a call yet".

Priyanka along with her brother and senior leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday released the Congress’ manifesto for the youth of Uttar Pradesh, saying only the party can give a new vision to the youth in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the launch of the ‘youth manifesto’ called ‘Bharti Vidhan’, Rahul Gandhi said the vision document is “not hollow words" but has been drafted after consulting youth whose views are reflected in it. “The youth in Uttar Pradesh need a new vision an d only Congress can give that vision to the state," the former president said.

“We don’t spread hatred, we unite people and we want to create a new Uttar Pradesh with the strength of youth," Rahul Gandhi added. In her remarks, party leader Priyanka Gandhi said the biggest problem in the state is recruitment and the youth are disappointed.

She said her party in UP wants the focus to be on development and not on negative propaganda based on caste or communalism that is going around. The party is going to the polls with the focus on youth and women and has announced that it will reserve 40 per cent of tickets for women in Uttar Pradesh. Polling for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7 and the counting of votes will be held on March 10.

