As the election fever grips the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh amidst party hopping by politicians, now all eyes will be on the candidate list for the first two out of the seven phases of elections. The ruling BJP is holding a key meeting with top leadership in Delhi, while Samajwadi Party held a closed-door meeting with its allies at the Janeshwar Mishra Trust office in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Sources indicate that SP may issue a list of its candidates soon. It is expected that BJP may release the candidate list for the first two phases on the occasion of Makarsankranti. Meanwhile, sources have revealed that BSP may release its first list on January 15, which also happens to be the birthday of BSP Chief and former Chief Minister Mayawati.

In the first phase of polling, a total of 58 Assembly constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh will go for polling on February 10, while in the second phase polling will be held on 55 constituencies. The Election Commission of India on Saturday declared the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 schedule, announcing voting in seven phases on the following dates: February 10 (Thursday), February 14 (Monday), February 20 (Sunday), February 23 (Wednesday), February 27 (Sunday), March 3 (Thursday) and March 7 (Monday) while the election results will be declared on March 10.

The UP Assembly has a total of 403 seats, with 202 being the majority mark. These 403 constituencies are distributed across seven broad regions – West UP (44 constituencies), Ruhelkhand (52), Doab (73), Awadh (78), Bundelkhand (19), East UP (76) and North East UP (61).

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections, the BJP had swept to power with 312 seats, while the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP managed 47. Mayawati’s BSP had to contend with 19 seats and the Congress was relegated to the fourth spot in the politically significant State with just seven seats. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on May 14, 2022.

