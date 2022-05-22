Uttar Pradesh Food Commissioner: No New Order to Surrender or Cancel Ration Cards

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday made it clear that no new order has been issued regarding surrender or cancellation of ration cards in the state.

Refuting the misleading and false reports in certain sections of the media, State Food Commissioner Saurav Babu said ration card verification was a normal process which took place from time to time.

He said, “Baseless reports are being circulated regarding surrender of ration card and new eligibility conditions."

He further clarified the eligibility and ineligibility criterion of household ration cards were ascertained through an order dated October 7, 2014 and no new changes were made since then.

Babu also said that no card holder could be declared ineligible on the basis of having a pucca house under the government scheme, electricity connection, sole weapon licence holder, motor cycle owner and poultry/cow rearing.

“Similarly, as per the National Food Security Act 2013 and other prevailing mandates, no provision of recovery from ineligible card holders has been prescribed and no instructions have been issued from the government level or from the Food Commissioner’s office regarding recovery," he said.

The department always issues new ration cards to eligible card holders according to their eligibility, he said.

From April 1, 2020 till now, a total of 29.53 lakh new ration cards have been issued by the department to the eligible beneficiaries in the state.

