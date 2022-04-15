Uttar Pradesh: Only Women Home Guards for 20% Vacant Posts in Department

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government will recruit only women Home Guards to 20% of the vacant posts in the department, an official spokesman said on Friday.

“The officials have been asked to prepare a proposal to start the recruitment process in 100 days," he said.

The aim is to reduce crimes against women and build an environment of security in the state. The government has also issued guidelines to fill all vacant posts of Home Guards in the next four years.

The Yogi government, which plans to give jobs to more than one lakh people in the state every year, has also emphasised the need to recruit more women to the vacant posts in all government departments.

The Home Guards department has so far developed the ability to successfully handle security, said officials.

Currently, the Government of India has approved 1,18,348 volunteers for the Uttar Pradesh Home Guards organisation, of which a total of 1,151 companies, including 785 rural and 366 urban, have been formed. It includes 25 women companies and 60 independent women platoons.

